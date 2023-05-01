Pablo Lyle’s wife talks about her life these days.

Ana Araujo discusses the challenges of raising her children alone.

Pablo Lyle is in prison. Ana Araujo talks about life without Pablo Lyle. The Mexican actor’s wife always remained on the sidelines of the scandal and supported her husband throughout his manslaughter trial. Now she breaks her silence and proves that she doesn’t need him to raise her children. Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter after he punched a man during a road rage incident and he died of his injuries. His wife Ana Araujo has gone through the hardest and most difficult times of her life. Ana Araujo ‘s life without Pablo Lyle Recently, the wife of the Mirreyes contra Godínez actor opened up to her fans and shared some heartbreaking and emotional words about what it has been like to raise her children alone while her husband is in jail. Apart from talking about her challenges, Ana Araujo also thanked everyone for their support throughout this terrible situation.

Pablo Lyle is serving his sentence Ana Araujo opened her heart and spoke about the challenges she faces raising her children while Pablo Lyle is serving his prison sentence. She shared this with her more than 100,000 Instagram followers, saying that despite being alone, she is up to the task. In a story posted on April 26 she discussed becoming a ‘single mother’ in an unexpected way after Pablo Lyle was sentenced to prison.

Ana Araujo reveals the challenges of raising her children alone One of the stories she shared showed a podcast where Ana stated, “We have a romantic idea of ​​what it is to be a single mother and the reality is that only those who experience it know how difficult it is.” She also stated that, “In order to have a life, we should not do it alone.” She also showed her gratitude to those who have been supporting her: “We women alone can support and educate our children. I want to thank the women and men who have helped me maintain, be a mother and a father to my children, who, without being their mothers or fathers, have looked after them and after me.”

“Women alone can support and educate our children” Ana Araujo also gave an exclusive interview to Caras, where she also talked about raising her children and said, “It has been quite a challenge, because to be honest, I didn’t feel capable. I didn’t want to solve it all by myself. There was no one to turn to to help me, however, that helped me mature.” “As women, we can no longer just wait for someone else to want to rescue us, only we must take charge… Being a mother is something we take for granted and it’s not easy at all. One thinks that she’s going to do it as a couple, if she wishes, however, it doesn’t always happen as you plan,” added Pablo Lyle’s wife.