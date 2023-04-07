AMLO shows support for Donald Trump after his arrest in New York

Donald Trump was arraigned on Tuesday, April 4.

AMLO makes his first public statements about Trump’s arrest.

The president of Mexico supports the former US president. AMLO shows support for Trump. In a 34-count felony indictment, prosecutors say Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election through secret payments to two women, including an adult actress, who said they had sexual encounters with him. He also is alleged to have engaged in fraudulent business practices. In addition, prosecutors say a worker who claimed to have a story about an out-of-wedlock child allegedly fathered by Trump was similarly paid off. On Tuesday Donald Trump was arrested and now the president of Mexico has shared his thoughts on the matter. Donald Trump’s arrest divides opinions Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said on Wednesday that he did not agree with the accusations against former US President Donald Trump and said he believes the case is politically motivated, according to EFE. “I maintain my position that legal matters, supposedly legal matters, should not be used for political, electoral purposes. That is why I do not agree with what they are doing to former President Trump,” he explained in his daily press conference.

AMLO supports Donald Trump after his arrest in New York In addition, he said that it is “a degradation of the seriousness that the laws must have”since he says a long time has passed since former president had any relationship with Stormy Daniels, reported EFE. “I don’t know if he committed a crime, it doesn’t correspond to me, it strikes me that they are accusing him of something that happened in 2006. How many years has it been? 17. And not (I say it) because it is about President Trump, no, anyone,” he indicated. Trump became the first former president in the history of the United States to be indicted.

López Obrador says Trump’s case is similar to the impeachment of former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo According to the Manhattan District Attorney handling the case, Alvin Bragg, Trump orchestrated an illegal scheme and issued three payments to people with damaging information about him ahead of the 2016 presidential election. “Legally he can participate (in the elections despite the imputation), but in any case he is exposed to a smear campaign,” he denounced. The plot in which the former US president is involved, said López Obrador, is similar to the removal of former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo, imprisoned after carrying out a failed self-coup last December.

“Let the people decide and we must not be afraid of the people” “Let the people decide and we must not be afraid of the people,” said the president after saying that he had faced a similar situation in the past. López Obrador stated that the law should not be used for “manufacture crimes to affect adversaries,” reported AP. Two weeks ago, the Mexican leader spoke out against the prosecution of Trump for the payments he made to women in exchange for their silence and said that was a political maneuver to keep him off the ballot in 2024.