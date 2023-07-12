AMLO gives details about Mexican singer Nayeli Cinco’s kidnapping
Mexican singer Nayeli Cinco was kidnapped on June 22. After her kidnapping, 16 Chiapas officials were also taken. AMLO explains what happened to them.
- Mexican singer Nayeli Cinco was kidnapped on June 22.
- After her kidnapping, 16 Chiapas officials were also taken.
- AMLO explains what happened to them.
AMLO gives details about Mexican singer Nayeli Cinco’s kidnapping. She was taken by force from her home in Chiapas on June 22. Shortly after, 16 local officials were also kidnapped.
It was during his regular press conference at the national palace known as La Mañanera, López Obrador was asked about what happened to the singer.
AMLO gives details about singer Nayeli Cinco’s kidnapping
In June, it was reported that a singer had been kidnapped in Mexcio. Nayeli Cinco was taken from her house in Chiapas on June 22. According to Zócalo, the men belonged to the Sinaloa Cartel.
Reportedly, the singer was being held hostage by Jesús Esteban Machado, or ‘El Güero Pulseras’, a lieutenant of the Sinaloa Cartel. It is presumed that it was because is linked to Fredy Ruíz Gutú, operator of Juan Manuel Valdovinos, or ‘El Señor de los Caballos’, leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.
16 local officials were also kidnapped
After Nayeli Cinco was abducted from her home in the Santa Clara subdivision, north of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, 16 officials of the Secretary of State Security were also targeted. According to El País, an armed group stopped a bus that was taking the officials along the highway that goes to Tuxtla.
A video is circulating online in which the hostages demand the dismissal of three high-ranking heads of the agency, in addition to the release of singer Nayeli Cinco, who, according to the newspaper, was off the radar and did not have a connection to the case.
Kidnapped officials released
After a few days, the officials were released. There are few details about what happened, but they were freed on June 30.
Despite not having many details of what happened to the officials who were kidnapped on June 27 and released on the 30th, it is known that they were released unharmed though they were deprived of food and water.
AMLO explains what happened
Finally, days after the officials were released, AMLO was asked about what had happened to Nayeli Cinco. «I can say that the lady is back,» he said.
The president stated that she is free but she does not want to communicate with the press. According to El País, not even the prosecutor’s office has not been contacted by her family.