AMLO gives details about Mexican singer Nayeli Cinco’s kidnapping. She was taken by force from her home in Chiapas on June 22. Shortly after, 16 local officials were also kidnapped.

It was during his regular press conference at the national palace known as La Mañanera, López Obrador was asked about what happened to the singer.

In June, it was reported that a singer had been kidnapped in Mexcio. Nayeli Cinco was taken from her house in Chiapas on June 22. According to Zócalo, the men belonged to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Reportedly, the singer was being held hostage by Jesús Esteban Machado, or ‘El Güero Pulseras’, a lieutenant of the Sinaloa Cartel. It is presumed that it was because is linked to Fredy Ruíz Gutú, operator of Juan Manuel Valdovinos, or ‘El Señor de los Caballos’, leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.