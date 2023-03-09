The president of Mexico blows up over US media coverage of kidnapped Americans.

Two of the Americans kidnapped in Tamaulipas were murdered.

AMLO had a message for the US media. After days of uncertainty and tension while the well-being of the four kidnapped Americans in Tamaulipas was unknown, finally, on Tuesday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) confirmed that two of them had been murdered. One of the two survivors was wounded. However, in addition to offering his condolences for the appalling crime, the president of Mexico railed at the US media, which he accused of ‘yellow journalism’ for the way they dealt with the issue of the kidnapped Americans. AMLO lashes out at US media After confirming the worst in his morning conference on Tuesday — that two of the kidnapped Americans had been killed and the other two were rescued from a wooden house in Matamoros, Tamaulipas — the president of Mexico lashed out at US media. Chamonic shared a clip from the morning press conference on Instagram where AMLO referred to US media as “yellow journalists” despite the fact that the tragic incident in Mexico was worthy of being treated with alarm.

AMLO lashes over reporting about the kidnapped and murdered Americans Andrés Manuel López Obrador said: “It is very striking that these unfortunate events take place and all the media in the United States handle the information in a tabloid manner… not so when Mexicans are murdered in the United States… they are silent like mummies.” He clarified that he is also angry about what happened: “Of course we regret what is happening in the country and this incident in particular and we offer our sincere condolences. But I can tell you that we dealt with a matter of two Oaxacan day laborers killed, and one wounded, by farmers and nothing came out in the US press… nothing, it was near San Francisco…”

AMLO demands that the US media cover tragedies that happen to Mexicans in the US AMLO said that the US doesn’t treat tragedies that happen to Mexicans the same and gave an example: “Some day laborers were murdered… this recently, a month ago… That is, they ripped their clothes… Yesterday I was watching all the radio and television channels and here (in Mexico) the same thing…” The Mexican President’s disapproval was clear: “Taking advantage of the pain of the people, like vultures and of course we are not allowing any foreign country to intervene on matters that only involve toMexicans… We do not get involved in what the gangs that distribute fentanyl do or how the drug is distributed in the US.”

More details will be released about the kidnapped Americans And he was emphatic about the important issues in the US: “Are there no networks? No posters? Who sells the drug? That is a matter that the US authorities have to resolve… so there is cooperation, we are working with respect for sovereignty.” On Tuesday morning, four Americans were kidnapped in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. Apparently, the drug cartel thought they were Haitians and they shot at their vehicle before kidnapping them.