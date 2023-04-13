Search

AMLO offers condolences to Maribel Guardia for her son's death

AMLO offers condolences to Maribel Guardia for her son’s death

By 

  • AMLO and his administration offered condolences to Maribel Guardia.
  • She was Julián Figueroa’s mother.
  • He died on Sunday, April 9.

“We join your sadness, we regret this loss.” Pável Meléndez Cruz, Consul General of Mexico in Denver, offered his condolences to Maribel Guardia after death of her son 27-year-old Julián Figueroa.

Likewise, the Mexican government has also expressed their sympathy for the actress and his family.

AMLO administration offers condolences to Maribel Guardia


PHOTO: Shutterstock

“It is unfortunate to have lost such a talented young man, who had a whole life ahead of him,” said the consul before saying that he personally met Maribel at a fair in Zacatecas. “I personally hope that Almighty God grants her redemption in her heart to overcome this great loss.”

Figueroa was Guardia’s only child with Joan Sebastian. The couple was married from 1992 to 1996, and their son was born on May 2, 1995.

Maribel Guardia delivered the sad news in a statement


PHOTO: Mezcalent

Maribel Guardia announced her son’s sudden death in a statement on social media.

“I am sorry to have to announce the passing of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately was ahead of us on this plane,” shared the actress from successful Televisa-Univision soap operas.




