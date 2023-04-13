AMLO offers condolences to Maribel Guardia for her son’s death

AMLO and his administration offered condolences to Maribel Guardia.

She was Julián Figueroa’s mother.

He died on Sunday, April 9.

“We join your sadness, we regret this loss.” Pável Meléndez Cruz, Consul General of Mexico in Denver, offered his condolences to Maribel Guardia after death of her son 27-year-old Julián Figueroa.

Likewise, the Mexican government has also expressed their sympathy for the actress and his family.

AMLO administration offers condolences to Maribel Guardia

“It is unfortunate to have lost such a talented young man, who had a whole life ahead of him,” said the consul before saying that he personally met Maribel at a fair in Zacatecas. “I personally hope that Almighty God grants her redemption in her heart to overcome this great loss.”

Figueroa was Guardia’s only child with Joan Sebastian. The couple was married from 1992 to 1996, and their son was born on May 2, 1995.