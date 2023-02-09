‘America’s Got Talent’ magician Scott Alexander dies of a stroke (PHOTOS)
Magician Scott Alexander dies at 52. The wife of the former 'America's Got Talent' contestant is devastated. What happened to Scott Alexander.
- Magician Scott Alexander dies at 52.
- The wife of the former ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant is devastated.
- What happened to Scott Alexander.
The entertainment world is in mourning once again for the death of popular magician and former America’s Got Talent contestant, Scott Alexander, who has died at the age of 52. His wife made the sad announcement.
The Daily Mail reported the terrible and unexpected news of Scott Alexander’s death. He became known worldwide after his outstanding appearance on the reality talent show America’s Got Talent. His death came as a shock.
Scott Alexander was only 52 years old
Magician’s Scott Alexander’s wife announced his death on Instagram with a photo where he appears smiling with his three children. The news shocked the show business world and his fans who had the opportunity to follow him on America’s Got Talent.
The magician suffered a stroke according to his wife’s Instagram post. Jenny Alexander is devastated by her husband’s death.
A heartbreaking goodbye
Jenny Alexander’s heartbreaking post begins: “I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us.”
She continued: “We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers.” She appeared with him on America’s Got Talent and served as his assistant. Together they raised three children who reside in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Mourning the death of America’s Got Talent contestant
When Scott Alexander appeared on America’s Got Talent he was 41 years old. He not only appeared on this show but also in season two of Penn & Teller: Fool Us. As soon as his wife shared the sad news of his death condolences poured in.
“A brilliant and creative wizard left us today. He was extraordinary and gifted us with his extraordinary performances and powerful material,” wrote Jonathan Goodwin. Fellow magician Paul Armstrong wrote: “Shocked and saddened to hear the sad death of Scott Alexander.” SEE THE VIDEO OF SCOTT ALEXANDER’S APPEARANCE ON AMERICA’S GOT TALENT