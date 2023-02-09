Magician Scott Alexander dies at 52.

The wife of the former ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant is devastated.

What happened to Scott Alexander.

The entertainment world is in mourning once again for the death of popular magician and former America’s Got Talent contestant, Scott Alexander, who has died at the age of 52. His wife made the sad announcement.

The Daily Mail reported the terrible and unexpected news of Scott Alexander’s death. He became known worldwide after his outstanding appearance on the reality talent show America’s Got Talent. His death came as a shock.

Scott Alexander was only 52 years old

Magician’s Scott Alexander’s wife announced his death on Instagram with a photo where he appears smiling with his three children. The news shocked the show business world and his fans who had the opportunity to follow him on America’s Got Talent.

The magician suffered a stroke according to his wife’s Instagram post. Jenny Alexander is devastated by her husband’s death.