Direct payments in 2023. Good news for Americans since it has been announced that direct payments could be going out next year that will help the lucky ones who are eligible to receive this support. The government is always coming up with new ways to help citizens.

On this occasion, some people may receive a direct payment that could be as much as $2,000 per person next year. In the next few days, more details about who is eligible will be available.

Governor Tim Walz has been calling for months to give a tax rebate to residents of Minnesota. While the effort failed in 2022 due to opposition from Republicans, there is renewed hope that it could happen next year.

This is because it was an election year and the party probably did not want to help the Democratic governor win over voters by sending cash. So Minnesotans hold out hope that the payments could go out in 2023.