‘American Idol’ runner-up Willie Spence dies in car accident

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence died in a car accident.

His last Instagram post was just hours ago.

The singer was 23 years old. Willie Spence, a runner-up on American Idol, a reality show and singing competition, died Tuesday night, Oct. 11, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident, according to Page Six. According to DouglasNow, Spence was killed in a devastating car accident in Tennessee. The local news outlet reported the tragic news along with a photograph of the singer on their Facebook page. Willie Spence dies in tragic car accident “DouglasNow has learned that Douglas native and American Idol Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence, 23, has passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee,” the outlet wrote. Minutes later, singer Katharine McPhee, who was on the talent show and performed a duet with Spence during his Season 19 appearance, confirmed Spence’s death via her Instagram stories.

Spence shares an emotional video minutes before his death “I received very tragic news tonight,” she wrote accompanying a video with Spence. “Sweet Willie Spence passed away in a car accident. He was only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. May God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure singing with you and meeting you,” she wrote. One of the things that has most moved the singer’s followers was his last social media post. The last video that Spence shared on Instagram was entitled: “Lord you are my hiding place.” He appears singing a Christian song inside a car and it was shared just before the deadly accident.

How did the accident happen? “We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed.,” said DouglasNow. The fans and followers of Willie Spence have not been slow to flood his last, emotional post with messages mourning the singer’s fateful accident. “Fly and sing with the angels and dance among the stars my friend! RIP,” one follower commented.

“I’m heartbroken” Film producer Randall Emmett also took to social media to join in the mourning. “My heart is broken and my prayers are with his family,” he wrote above a photo of Spence. “I was lucky that he sang for me live at my house and other events, I will miss you friend. I know you touched a lot of us. I am heartbroken,” Emmett said in an Instagram story.