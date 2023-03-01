Amazon sued for selling supplements containing donkey meat

Amazon is being sued over supplements that contain donkey meat.

A California non-profit says selling donkey meat is illegal in the state.

What will Amazon do?

Amazon is facing a lawsuit filed by the Center for Contemporary Equine Studies, which claims the company is violating California law. As it turns out, the retailer has been selling supplements that contain donkey meat.

Specifically, the Center asserts that Amazon’s sale of products containing “ejiao” may be illegal. Ejiao is a gelatin made from donkey skin that is frequently used in traditional Chinese medicine and cosmetics.

How did the donkey meat complaint arise?

According to WIRED, a woman from California, who is also a lifelong vegetarian, bought Artemisia Anti-Hemorrhage Formula dietary supplements from Amazon. She never imagined the product claiming to be made from “100% natural herbs” might contain donkey meat.

But, as she read the back of the bottle, she noticed an ingredient he hadn’t seen before called “gelatin nigra”. She googled it and was horrified by what she found. The gelatin was made from donkey hide.