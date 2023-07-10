Armando Carrillo Díaz stabbed himself to avoid being arrested by ICE.

He also started an apartment fire, displacing 20 people.

He had previously been deported back to Mexico in 2011. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reported a disturbing incident involving a Mexican man in Georgia. ICE attempted to arrest him for deportation due to his status as an «undesirable» individual in the United States. According to ICE, Carrillo Díaz not only made a suicide attempt but also started a fire that injured others and left 20 people homeless. Armando Carrillo Díaz is a 35-year-old Mexican citizen with a significant criminal history. Given his extensive record, which includes offenses such as drunk driving and assaulting a law enforcement officer over the past 15 years, he is not eligible to live in the US legally. Armando Carrillo Díaz stabbed himself to a avoid ICE arrest On July 6, ICE officers arrived at Armando Carrillo Díaz’s residence in Norcross, Georgia with the intention of apprehending him and deporting him for the third time. Carrillo Díaz’s previous deportations were a result of his multiple drunk driving incidents and physically assaulting another individual. His first deportation occurred in mid-2011. However, just a few months later, on September 29 of the same year, Carrillo Díaz was caught by Border Patrol after illegally reentering the United States, disregarding established immigration controls. Following this, he was promptly deported once again due to his problematic history. However, Carrillo Díaz persisted and came back to the US.

Armando’s luck ran out Between 2007 and 2011, Armando Carrillo Díaz committed a total of 15 crimes, resulting in his arrest on three occasions by the Gwinnett police and subsequent deportation. Following his illegal reentry, Carrillo Díaz maintained a low profile for over a decade, until December 2022 when he found himself in trouble once again. During an altercation outside a nightclub, Carrillo Díaz got into a fight with a local policeman who attempted to arrest him for causing a disturbance. As a result, he faced multiple felony charges but was released approximately $6,000 bail a few days later. It was during this time that immigration authorities became aware of his presence in the country and subsequently initiated a search for him.

He set his apartment building on fire As Armando Carrillo Díaz was leaving for work, he noticed several undercover officers in private vehicles near his apartment. Realizing he was being targeted, he quickly retreated back into his home and sought cover. The officers, confirming his identity, proceeded to confront him and ordered him to open the door, threatening to force entry if he refused. Feeling trapped and desperate, Carrillo Díaz made the drastic decision to set his apartment on fire, disregarding the fact that there were several individuals inside. Firefighters arrived promptly and were able to extinguish the flames. Nonetheless, the incident resulted the building was severely damaged and several families were displaced.

Armando threatened officers with a knife According to reports, during the confrontation with the officers, Armando Carrillo Díaz threatened them with a knife. Faced with the imminent danger, the officers drew their guns, prompting Carrillo Díaz to stab himself. While he sustained several injuries, none of them was life-threatening. He was immediately disarmed and subsequently transported to a nearby medical center for treatment. Currently, he is in custody, but it has not been disclosed whether they will pursue criminal charges or opt for his deportation from the United States once again. Thank you for reading this story on MundoNOW. Until next time.