Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel represented her country in the Miss Universe pageant.

She was the first runner-up.

Amanda Dudamel declined to travel to Thailand for the pageant. Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, rejected an invitation from the new owner of the Miss Universe pageant. The 2022 first runner-up rejected the special invitation from Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip. The Miss Universe 2022 pageant was held on January 14 of this year. Miss USA won the title despite Amanda Dudamel being an audience favorite. Amanda Dudamel was the first runner-up in the Miss Universe pageant Amanda Dudamel represented Venezuela in the Miss Universe pageant in January. However, despite being an audience favorite, she did not take home the crown. Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel won the contest and is the current Miss Universe. Dudamel was the runner up for the title.

Amanda Dudamel turns down an invitation from Miss Universe After losing out on the crown, Venezuelan Amanda Dudamel has turned down an invitation from the pageant’s new owner, Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip. Dudamel was invited to travel to Thailand for her first runner-up position. She was asked to take part in activities related to her status as a finalist in the competition. However, Amanda turned down the trip, saying it was due to personal reasons.

Amanda explained why she rejected the invitation from Miss Universe “Unfortunately, on this first trip I will not be able to accompany them, but we know that there will be future opportunities in these months to come,” Dudamel shared with her followers in an Instagram post. “I am very grateful for the invitation and I know that it will only be a first meeting that I will not be able to attend, but for the next ones, God willing, it will be possible, so I am wishing her the greatest success in all the next steps that are to come on this journey. I will be super attentive to all the details.”

People continue to insist Amanda Dudamel should have won Despite the fact that Amanda Dudamel failed to be crowned the winner of the Miss Universe pageant, her fans continue to believe that she should won. They made this clear in comments on her post. “She Didn’t Win Miss Universe But She Is The True Queen Of All The Hearts In The World And That Is Worth More Than A Crown.” “I Loved Miss USA But The Truth Amanda Is Beautiful And Has All The Vibe Of Miss Universe.” “She Is The real winner.”