It’s been revealed how Piqué’s girlfriend reacted to her first paparazzi photos.

Did Clara Chía cry because she looked bad?

The paparazzo who took them tells all.

Gerard Piqué’s first public appearances with his new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, unleashed a wave of criticism around the world. There was massive hatred online from fans of Shakira and even those who weren’t fans.

Apparently, according to recent statements made by the paparazzo who snapped the first photos of the couple, Clara was devastated. We tell you why!

Clara Chía cried over the first photos paparazzi took of her

The first images of Piqué with Clara Chía were taken by Jordi Martín, a Spanish journalist. The couple had attended an event for a close friend of the former Spanish soccer player.

However, his 23-year-old girlfriend didn’t look so fabulous as she was wearing a rather frumpy striped dress and her hair looked dry and frizzy. This generated a great wave of criticism from millions of people who, of course, compared her to Shakira.