Allegedly Piqué's girlfriend Clara Chía cried over the first paparazzi photos of her (VIDEO)

Allegedly Piqué’s girlfriend Clara Chía cried over the first paparazzi photos of her (VIDEO)

By 
  • It’s been revealed how Piqué’s girlfriend reacted to her first paparazzi photos.
  • Did Clara Chía cry because she looked bad?
  • The paparazzo who took them tells all.

Gerard Piqué’s first public appearances with his new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, unleashed a wave of criticism around the world. There was massive hatred online from fans of Shakira and even those who weren’t fans.

Apparently, according to recent statements made by the paparazzo who snapped the first photos of the couple, Clara was devastated. We tell you why!

Clara Chía cried over the first photos paparazzi took of her

Clara Chía cried for her first photos
PHOTO: Twitter

The first images of Piqué with Clara Chía were taken by Jordi Martín, a Spanish journalist. The couple had attended an event for a close friend of the former Spanish soccer player.

However, his 23-year-old girlfriend didn’t look so fabulous as she was wearing a rather frumpy striped dress and her hair looked dry and frizzy. This generated a great wave of criticism from millions of people who, of course, compared her to Shakira.

How Piqué’s girlfriend reacted to the leaked photos

Youtube/
Wave The Superstation

Jordi Martín, the paparazzo who has followed the trail of Piqué and Shakira for all these months, revealed in an interview on Shirley Radio what is behind this photograph and how Clara Chia supposedly reacted to it.

According to Jordi, Clara burst into tears when she saw the photos, her colleagues at the Kosmos company, which Pique owns, told him this. The criticism that she received made her incredibly insecure, according to Jordi Martín.

“They have ruined my life”

Youtube/
Wave The Superstation
“(Clara Chía) arrived (at the Kosmos company) dejected, crying, saying that these photos had ruined her life, that the whole world is criticizing her, they are laughing at her,” Jordi said one of her co-workers told him.
Jordi Martín said in his interview with Shirley Radio what he thought at that moment. “She has to take it, she decided to get involved in a marriage,” the Spanish journalist said emphatically.

Is Piqué paying for Clara Chía’s aesthetic procedures?

Clara Chía cried for her first photos
PHOTO: Twitter

According to TV Notas, several Spanish journalists who follow Piqué and Clara, have noticed some changes in 23-year-old’s looks. Well, according to them she’s been getting facial “treatments” at some spas.

On the other hand, Jordi Martín said in the interview with Shirley that indeed, Piqué is paying for her aesthetic procedures. He also stressed that Shakira “didn’t need anyone to pay for what she wants.”

Today
