Allegedly Piqué’s girlfriend Clara Chía cried over the first paparazzi photos of her (VIDEO)
It's been revealed how Piqué's girlfriend reacted to her first paparazzi photos. Did Clara Chía cry because she looked bad?
- It’s been revealed how Piqué’s girlfriend reacted to her first paparazzi photos.
- Did Clara Chía cry because she looked bad?
- The paparazzo who took them tells all.
Gerard Piqué’s first public appearances with his new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, unleashed a wave of criticism around the world. There was massive hatred online from fans of Shakira and even those who weren’t fans.
Apparently, according to recent statements made by the paparazzo who snapped the first photos of the couple, Clara was devastated. We tell you why!
Clara Chía cried over the first photos paparazzi took of her
The first images of Piqué with Clara Chía were taken by Jordi Martín, a Spanish journalist. The couple had attended an event for a close friend of the former Spanish soccer player.
However, his 23-year-old girlfriend didn’t look so fabulous as she was wearing a rather frumpy striped dress and her hair looked dry and frizzy. This generated a great wave of criticism from millions of people who, of course, compared her to Shakira.
How Piqué’s girlfriend reacted to the leaked photos
Jordi Martín, the paparazzo who has followed the trail of Piqué and Shakira for all these months, revealed in an interview on Shirley Radio what is behind this photograph and how Clara Chia supposedly reacted to it.
According to Jordi, Clara burst into tears when she saw the photos, her colleagues at the Kosmos company, which Pique owns, told him this. The criticism that she received made her incredibly insecure, according to Jordi Martín.
“They have ruined my life”
Is Piqué paying for Clara Chía’s aesthetic procedures?
According to TV Notas, several Spanish journalists who follow Piqué and Clara, have noticed some changes in 23-year-old’s looks. Well, according to them she’s been getting facial “treatments” at some spas.
On the other hand, Jordi Martín said in the interview with Shirley that indeed, Piqué is paying for her aesthetic procedures. He also stressed that Shakira “didn’t need anyone to pay for what she wants.”