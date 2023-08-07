Huella OVNI: Antarctica, Aliens among us, and fear
Are aliens among us? A large number of people claim that there have been extraterrestrials on Earth for quite some time now... Is this true or false?
- Summary of the 18th broadcast of La Huella OVNI.
- We tell you about the supposed molecule that is rumored to have been found in Antarctica.
- Paranormal stories and UFO phenomenon with Héctor Rossi.
In Antarctica, in a very cold and distant place, NASA found something very interesting that could be of extraterrestrial origin.
At first, they said they had discovered a molecule from another dimension that could travel in time.
Can you imagine that? But then, they clarified that it wasn’t true, although there were indeed strange investigations there.
This place has been the subject of theories and alleged UFO sightings for a long time.
Studies about alien molecules
A scientist named Peter Graham from the University of Hawaii was studying these things with the help of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
They were looking for a neutrino called Tao, which could help us understand if there are other dimensions and if we could travel in time.
Although there are no definitive conclusions, it is suggested that this research opens the debate on the existence of other dimensions and the possibility of going back in time.
Time travel has always caused intrigue because of the paradoxes it entails.
Aliens among us
We also talked about UFOs. On this topic, many people believe that they could be extraterrestrial ships visiting us. What do you think?
Many people claim that there have been aliens among us since ancient times.
In fact, there are those who say that UFOs are actually extraterrestrials and not ships.
The show emphasizes that extraterrestrial phenomena are not only about sightings but also about strange situations where events occur that do not yet have a scientific explanation.
Hector Rossi on La Huella OVNI
Then we had a very interesting interview with Héctor Rossi, who is fascinated by the paranormal and narrating horror stories.
He told us about a creepy story of a baby that appeared under the bed.
Hector also believes that there is life on other planets and that they might visit us one day.
But there are those who think they are already here now, among us.
