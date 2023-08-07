Summary of the 18th broadcast of La Huella OVNI.

We tell you about the supposed molecule that is rumored to have been found in Antarctica.

Paranormal stories and UFO phenomenon with Héctor Rossi.

In Antarctica, in a very cold and distant place, NASA found something very interesting that could be of extraterrestrial origin.

At first, they said they had discovered a molecule from another dimension that could travel in time.

Can you imagine that? But then, they clarified that it wasn’t true, although there were indeed strange investigations there.

This place has been the subject of theories and alleged UFO sightings for a long time.

Studies about alien molecules

A scientist named Peter Graham from the University of Hawaii was studying these things with the help of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

They were looking for a neutrino called Tao, which could help us understand if there are other dimensions and if we could travel in time.

Although there are no definitive conclusions, it is suggested that this research opens the debate on the existence of other dimensions and the possibility of going back in time.

Time travel has always caused intrigue because of the paradoxes it entails.