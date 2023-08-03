La Huella OVNI 12: Alien Species and UFOports
Explore the possible alien races and their mysteries in this episode of La Huella OVNI. Do beings from other worlds exist? Discover more here.
- We share with you the topics of broadcast number 12 from La Huella OVNI.
- Jorge Luis Sucksdurf presents a list of possible alien races.
- Other topics are a UFO sighting at a match and Operation Prato.
Episode 12 of La Huella OVNI delves into possible extraterrestrial races.
It also discusses hierarchies among Extraterrestrial species.
Before providing a list, Jorge Luis Sucksdorf, the host, makes a clarification.
He mentions that no evidence of their existence has been found, but some people have claimed that these races exist.
The alien races
The Nordics are, allegedly, tall, blonde, and wise beings, very similar to humans.
Then, the Pleiadians, who are associated with the Nordics and are believed to come from the Pleiades constellation.
Subsequently, the Andromedans, who are considered a race from the Andromeda constellation, similar to humans but with very white or bluish skin.
Finally, the Annunaki; according to Sumerian mythology, they would be gods who would have arrived on Earth from a planet called Nibiru.
The Fiorentina UFO
In another topic, an interesting event occurred at the Fiorentina stadium in Italy on October 27, 1954.
During a match between Fiorentina and a local team, thousands of people observed an egg-shaped object with inscriptions in the sky.
The object caused chaos and panic in the stadium, and the referee decided to suspend the match.
To this day, it is not exactly known what happened, but it is an interesting case to investigate.
The UFOport of Cachi, Salta
Salta, Argentina, is known for having a large number of UFO sightings.
One of the most notable places is the UFOport of Cachi, a small 36-point white star about 48 meters in diameter built by Bernard Alessi.
Alessi claimed to have contact with extraterrestrial beings.
It is believed that this place would serve for spaceships to land at some point.
Operation Prato and Commander Holanda Lima
A case in which fishermen on the island of Colares reported sightings of lights that paralyzed them and extracted drops of blood.
Commander Holanda Lima, a military officer in charge of the investigation, confirmed the existence of this operation.
Even mentioning that he had had contact with the supposed beings who handled the flying objects.
However, shortly after giving an interview on the subject, Holanda Lima was found dead in his house.
