We share with you the topics of broadcast number 12 from La Huella OVNI.

Jorge Luis Sucksdurf presents a list of possible alien races.

Other topics are a UFO sighting at a match and Operation Prato.

Episode 12 of La Huella OVNI delves into possible extraterrestrial races.

It also discusses hierarchies among Extraterrestrial species.

Before providing a list, Jorge Luis Sucksdorf, the host, makes a clarification.

He mentions that no evidence of their existence has been found, but some people have claimed that these races exist.

The alien races

The Nordics are, allegedly, tall, blonde, and wise beings, very similar to humans.

Then, the Pleiadians, who are associated with the Nordics and are believed to come from the Pleiades constellation.

Subsequently, the Andromedans, who are considered a race from the Andromeda constellation, similar to humans but with very white or bluish skin.

Finally, the Annunaki; according to Sumerian mythology, they would be gods who would have arrived on Earth from a planet called Nibiru.