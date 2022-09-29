Alicia Machado is criticized over Hurricane Ian video (VIDEO)

Former beauty queen Alicia Machado posted a video about Hurricane Ian.

Was she worried about her safety?

It goes wrong and she's criticized. Florida residents are currently worried about the severe storm that has been going strong for the last few days. Hurricane Ian will indeed knock out power to residents for a few days, Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday. According to CNN En Español, "People should expect to lose electricity. When you have a storm of this magnitude, that's what happens." Influential personalities have spoken about this catastrophic weather event and Alicia Machado was visibly concerned. Alicia Machado worries about Hurricane Ian Former beauty queen Alicia Machado, posted a video on Instagram showing the force with which Hurricane Ian has been sweeping through Florida. "Well I'm here at home, I'm starting to worry because this is my first hurricane on this property and I'm starting to freak out." "Things are getting ugly, all the water is coming in. This hurricane that has us all terrified here in Florida, I'm in the north and I live here in the sea," says the former contestant on La Casa de los Famosos. "We don't have a basement, in this building there is no basement," she said in a live video, responding to people's comments.

People noticed a strange detail in Alicia's Live It turns out that the popular influencer was worried about the severity of Hurricane Ian, which began to make landfall in Cuba on Tuesday morning, and continued to strengthen as it approached the west coast of Florida, where heavy rain has been reported. The video was shared on her official Instagram account and Telemundo's La Mesa Caliente also broadcast the video of the former beauty queen worrying about her safety. But people thought there may be something else about the video and many thought Alicia Machado had an ulterior motive.

Was she looking for an excuse to show off her house? The winner of Miss Venezuela 1995, said on her Instagram Live that she had never been hit by such a strong hurricane. However she also said that the place where she's currently residing is almost new and it's located right on the ocean. Internet users began to question whether Machado's true intention was to show concern about the hurricane or to show off her new house: "Worried or rather desperate to show her house?" "She just wanted people to know that she owns that house." "Let her start picking up those chairs." (SEE VIDEO HERE)

Alicia Machado says she has a serious illness Machado recently revealed she has an illness. Alicia tearfully told her followers that sometimes her bad mood is due to fibromyalgia. "The people around me know that I speak loudly, but it is difficult to live with this." "I don't like that sometimes people think I'm rude or too serious, but sometimes that's what happens to me, that's what happens to me," she said with tears in her eyes. She also said that sometimes it is very difficult for her to get out of bed. "I imagine that after this live I will have hundreds of psychologists psychoanalyzing me. This is not that easy, it has nothing to do with age, one is waging a health and physical battle."