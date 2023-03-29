Alicia Machado and Christian Estrada appear together raising suspicions of a romance (VIDEO)
Alicia Machado is involved in new controversy. Christian Estrada is seen in a compromising situation with the former beauty queen.
Are Alicia Machado and Christian Estrada in a new romance? Former beauty queen Alicia Machado is involved into a new controversy after she posted a video with actor and model Christian Estrada. Now people are wondering if it’s a new romance!
However, although speculation grows more every day, Christian is in the middle of a custody battle over his son with Ferka. Now this supposed couple is being criticized.
For many, Alicia Machado is a controversial figure. She is also known for being fairly open about her life and unafraid of what people might think about her. This was clear when she appeared on the first season of La Casa de los Famosos.
Meanwhile, Ferka’s ex is fighting to see his son again and the actor was allegedly denounced by his ex for taking their son without her consent. She also accused him of domestic violence, according to infobae.
A few weeks ago news broke that Mexican actress Ferka had filed a complaint against Christian Estrada. Now, Alicia Machado shared a surprising video with the actor where they look very close.
Machado posted the video on social media and Chamonic also reposted it on Instagram with following message: “Tell me you need attention without telling me you need it. Alicia Machado and Christian Estrada, Frida Sofía’s ex, are sharing videos and photos together.”
The couple is harshly criticized
“I don’t know if they have a relationship, what is clear is that this man loves controversy as much as Alicia, God creates them and they get together,” wrote Chamonic on the video of the celebrities sharing a “romantic” moment where Christian gives Alicia a kiss on the cheek.
Of course, this has unleashed a huge wave of criticism: “He’s just looking for someone to embezzle because he’s not famous and he doesn’t have money.” “Such characters! They are for one another.” “It’s just that she likes kids.” “He’s not for a decent family, he’s for older women who are financially well off,” some users said.
Why is Christian Estrada facing a lawsuit?
On November 26 María Fernanda Quiroz, also known as Ferka, accused Christian Estrada had of taking her son without permission. Their son was one year old at the time of the legal complaint, according to infobae.
Estrada was arrested, however he was immediately released and Ferka has made it clear that she will not rest until he faces legal consequences. There is no doubt that it’s not exactly the best time to have a romance, especially with the controversial Alicia Machado