Alicia Machado is involved in new controversy.

Christian Estrada is seen in a compromising situation with the former beauty queen.

This comes after Estrada had legal problems with his ex.

Are Alicia Machado and Christian Estrada in a new romance? Former beauty queen Alicia Machado is involved into a new controversy after she posted a video with actor and model Christian Estrada. Now people are wondering if it’s a new romance!

However, although speculation grows more every day, Christian is in the middle of a custody battle over his son with Ferka. Now this supposed couple is being criticized.

Alicia Machado and Christian Estrada appear together

For many, Alicia Machado is a controversial figure. She is also known for being fairly open about her life and unafraid of what people might think about her. This was clear when she appeared on the first season of La Casa de los Famosos.

Meanwhile, Ferka’s ex is fighting to see his son again and the actor was allegedly denounced by his ex for taking their son without her consent. She also accused him of domestic violence, according to infobae.