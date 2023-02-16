Alfredo Olivas posts a video addressing kidnapping rumors (VIDEO)

Alfredo Olivas shares a video from his home.

The Mexican singer addresses kidnapping rumors.

“I have never set foot in Zacatecas.” Alfredo Olivas denies kidnapping rumors. In the early hours of Tuesday, February 14, a rumor emerged on social media that Mexican singer Alfredo Olivas had been kidnapped along with his production team on a highway in Zacatecas, Mexico. Hundreds of his fans were concerned about the news that began to circulate on different platforms and immediately began to send prayers for the musician’s safety. However, hours later, he posted on Instagram Alfredo Olivas addresses kidnapping rumors Alfredo Olivas raised questions when he shared a couple of Instagram stories after the kidnapping rumors surfaced. In the first of them, he only wrote, “My people, everything is fine here, right now we report.” Some people didn’t believe the posts and feared he was dead. However, the singer has now shared a video on Instagram where he looks relaxed at home as he explains what happened.

Alfredo Olivas looks relaxed at home First Alfredo Olivas thanked his fans for their concern and said that he is fine: “We are fine. I want to thank all the people who have really cared. It is a good thing that this event leaves me, ”the singer began. He said that he was confused and that he did not know how the kidnapping rumor started. He even said that he would never do something like that, adding that he has never set foot in Zacatecas, the place where he was allegedly kidnapped.

Olivas looks upset The singer said that there was a situation with his staff, however, he said that everything was fine, reiterating that he was not in that state. “I would never profit from one of those things, I don’t know who got it or where it came from. There was an issue with production people from a server, but blessed God, all safe. I didn’t show up in Zacatecas.” He even said the news upset his family and friends, which is why he was a bit annoyed with the press for spreading sensitive false news. “I think you have to be a little more aware of giving that kind of news,” said the singer in his video.

Fans show supp0rt Finally, he said that he tries to stay away from the press to avoid this type of situation and at this moment he feels that he has good reason to. “I am a little annoyed, really, because the recklessness with which they handle things is too much,” the singer concluded. Some followers began to send their messages of support: “God bless you, my friend, you are the best.” “It’s good that you are well brother.” “How difficult life is, when there is uncertainty.” “I had a mini heart attack, love, take care.”