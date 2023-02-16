Alfredo Olivas announces concert after kidnapping rumors (PHOTOS)

The Mexican singer continues to perform after kidnapping rumors.

Is he in danger? The singer breaks his silence.

Alfredo Olivas posted a video addressing the rumors.

Alfredo Olivas announces a concert after kidnapping rumors. Yesterday, rumors swirled that Alfredo Olivas had been kidnapped. However, the artist took to social media to say that the rumors were false and he was fine.

Despite this controversy, the corrido singer is fully prepared to continue performing as he has confirmed that he will continue to play concerts. The Sinaloan-style singer is preparing for a tour.

Alfredo Olivas announces that he will continue to give concerts

Alfredo Olives has caused quite a stir after confirming that he will be performing in Monterrey, Nuevo León after kidnapping rumors. Newscast MX announced that the artist will be embarking on his Alpha and Omega Tour 2023.

The Mexican singer confirmed on social media that he will appear in Nuevo León: “SEE YOU IN MONTERREY, OCTOBER 7, 2023,” reads his Tweet.