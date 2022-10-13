Alfredo Adame underwent emergency surgery.

The Mexican actor got into a fight that landed him in the hospital.

Adame's version of events is contested and there's evidence. Alfredo Adame after his surgery. Mexican actor Alfredo Adame, without a doubt, is best known for his scandals and fights. It's not unusual for the former soap opera heartthrob to get into trouble, that's Alfredo Adame… Unfortunately, in recent days things have gotten out of hand for the 64-year-old because, although it is not unusual for him to get into a fight with someone, this time he was badly hurt. Two days ago Adame had to have emergency surgery. Warning: the following images are DISTURBING. WHAT HAPPENED TO ALFREDO ADAME? Alfredo Adame was beaten outside his house. According to what the Mexican actor says, he was attacked by several men who brutally beat him, hitting him in the face and other parts of his body. He was visibly swollen, bloodied and had a black eye. Journalist Carlos Jiménez posted on social media that the Tlalpan mayor's office in Fuentes de Tepepan neighborhood, a policeman was shot to death. In addition, it was revealed that a civilian was supposedly killed, and some were injured.

Alfredo Adame had emergency surgery Due to the severe beating Adame had to undergo emergency surgery on his face. "Well, today they operated on me, they told me on Friday that I would have an emergency operation today (Monday) at 8:30 or 9 am, so they are going to put the four titanium plates on my right cheekbone and well, I hope that everything goes very well," he said on Instagram. "They say they can't risk this (touching the affected part below his right eye) to fracture, this damage that is here, will become greater, so they can't risk it. Right now I am going to go into surgery, it is a 3-hour surgery, more or less, and surely, I am going to stay here in the hospital to sleep," he added.

The results of the surgery… Various news outlets released images of the results of the operation Adame underwent, where four titanium plates were placed on his face. The photographs show the actor's face looking quite bruised and swollen, but they announced that he was fine after his surgery. You can see the former soap opera heartthrob with a black eye, which was swollen closed. In the other images, he has a cloth over his face to cover the wounds. People commented about the 'results' of Adame's troubled life: "It's time for him to stop so many ugly things that happen in his life. He has to get away from conflicts, he's already an old person." "This man does get into trouble." "Well, evil is not wished upon anyone, but it was time for God to punish this man." "What karma is he paying?" "It was to be expected, he loves problems," among many others.

Adame explains what happened The day of the confrontation, Alfredo Adame gave his version of events. "They killed a policeman," his neighbor told Alfredo Adame when he asked about what had happened. "I see that some dude arrives, about 30 years old, obese, wearing an orange jacket with a beard and he comes screaming: 'Please help me,' and then I see a woman get out of a car," he told the cameras of Despierta América. "I thought that the lady was pregnant and that they wouldn't let her pass, so they get the lady out of the car and before they put her in the ambulance I see that she has blood (a bullet) and the guy starts shouting "It's my brother they killed him" and I don't know what else…," he said. However, a few days later the actor's story 'was contradicted', because images of a security camera were leaked that raised questions about the actor's story.