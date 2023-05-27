Aleyda Ortiz talks to MundoNOW about leaving ‘Despierta América’

Aleyda Ortiz chatted with MundoNow.

She gives details about several things fans were curious about.

She talked about leaving Despierta América. Aleyda Ortiz, the model who was a finalist in Miss Universe Puerto Rico in 2014 and winner of the Nuestra Belleza Latina pageant in the same year, spoke to MundoNow. She touched on various events in her life, including leaving Despierta América. Aleyda discussed being fired from the show, a toxic relationship from her past, her arrival at En Casa con Telemundo and about the criticism she received when she won the pageant. Aleyda Ortiz talks about leaving Despierta América The Puerto Rican model and presenter discussed being fired from Despierta América. She shared that she felt very restless because she had to find a new job and revealed what she did the night of her dismissal. «Of course, I got drunk,» Aleyda said, laughing. «What I did feel on an emotional level was not pain, it was uncertainty. It scares you, for your family, for responsibilities (…) It was a bit incredible because in no way at that time that fear was real, the months that I was without working on TV, opportunities came to me from other areas, as a presenter, communicator, host and I said, ‘God squeezes but does not kill you.'»

Aleyda Ortiz talks about negative comments she receives The Puerto Rican presenter was honest was about criticism she received after winning the Nuestra Belleza Latina pageant in 2014. «The most serious criticism comes from the public, because when I won Nuestra Belleza Latina, I did not have a cell phone, so when they give it to me, I start to see all the messages and of course they somehow get personal. They reached me sending messages about my family, that did hurt me, I struggled a lot with my weight and at that time I was very insecure,» said Aleyda.

The presenter talks about the violence she suffered at the hands of an ex She also opened up about a violent ex. Aleyda explained how she managed to get out of that situation and who supported her during that difficult time. «Really, the moment when I opened my eyes to what I was doing and allowing was when my sister once told me after an argument, she told me, ‘Aleyda, the first symptom of battered women is that they don’t admit it, and then it was when I realized that I was justifying actions that were not right and I was blaming myself,'» said the presenter.

Aleyda is the new host of En Casa con Telemundo And leaving the best for last, Aleyda Ortiz is one of the new hosts who joined the cast of En Casa con Telemundo. Although, her role isn’t permanent, she discusses working with Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza. «I am there as long as God allows it. Right now I am doing En Casa con Telemundo and it has been a wonderful experience. I am very grateful to the production, my colleagues, the environment (…) Why is it important to me? Because I can be a better professional and each time one can grow more, so really thank you very much, » concluded Aleyda.