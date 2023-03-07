Gymnast Alexa Moreno loves to share photos on Instagram.

She often shares images of her practice sessions.

How did the Mexican gymnast become so successful? Alexa Moreno is a young gymnast who has caught the attention of Mexican sports with a rising career and unique skills. She became one of the notable members of the Mexican delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Alexa Citlali Moreno Medina was born in Mexicali, the capital city of the state of Baja California, on August 8, 1994. She is currently studying architecture at the Universidad del Valle de México in Cachanilla. Alexa Moreno’s passion for gymnastics Alexa Moreno is an Olympic gymnast and she has trained in various specialties such as the uneven bars, beam, floor routine, and vault. She won the bronze medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in 2018. Since 2010 she has been active in major international competitions. It was in that year that she won the bronze in the 2010 Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships.

Medal after medal That same year she went to the Central American and Caribbean Games where she won the silver medal for vaulting. Over the next four years she continued in international competitions and noticeably improved her skills. In 2014 she returned to the Central American and Caribbean Games in Veracruz, where she won gold in the combined vault with her teammates Karla Yanin Retiz, Karla Amaranta Torres, Ana Estefanía Lago and Elsa García.

An Olympic gymnast She competed in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016. She reached 12th place, which place her among the Olympic greats. In 2018 she became the first Mexican medalist in an Artistic Gymnastics World Cup. Alexa achieved 3rd place in Doha, Qatar, behind Canadian Shallon Olsen and American Simone Biles. In Azerbaijan, during the Baku World Cup in 2019, she won the bronze in the vault. She won a medal at the 2019 Korea International Cup.

Alexa Moreno is very active on social media The likable gymnast is active on social media, where she shares her photos of her competitions and personal life — for example, the day she met the Mexican Soccer Team in the dining rooms of the Villa Olímpica. Without a doubt, Alexa’s career marks a generation that believes in Mexican sports. She has garnered thousands of followers, plus those who are also anime fans. She is also a huge K-pop fan.

Alexa faces her fears “My biggest craziness has been facing my fears every day and learning to overcome them. What madness to think of winning a medal in the World Cup, today that madness is one more achievement,” Alexa wrote. She has become an example for many Mexicans because in a country where it is believed that that she has no chance because of where she was born, Alexa has proven everyone wrong. Now thousands of Mexican girls want to follow in her footsteps.

Alexa Moreno photos: Her body has been criticized It’s inevitable for trolls to come out on social media and Alexa Moreno isn’t immune from hurtful comments. People have criticized her body, saying she doesn’t look like a typical gymnast. Her answer is always the same: It is an unpleasant situation, but she never gives it more importance than it deserves. She knows her worth and her medals speak for themselves.

Alexa is a fan of anime and K-pop “I really like Asian culture. I don’t know why, but since I was little it caught my attention. I suppose that because it was so different from what I know, from what I was more used to. It caught my attention and I wanted to learn more about those cultures,” Moreno explained in a 2020 interview. She has also proven to be a big fan of K-pop groups like EXO and Stray Kids. She boasts on social media that she was able to attend concerts by both bands. K-pop fans are usually very effusive and anyone who shows support for her favorites becomes a protégé.