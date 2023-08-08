Alert! Philips Avent baby monitor recall

CPSC orders recall of Philips Avent baby monitors.

The batteries can overheat causing fires.

Contact Philips for a free replacement.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of Philips Avent baby monitors.

PHILIPS AVENT BABY MONITOR RECALL

