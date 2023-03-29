Aleks Syntek ran over a woman’s foot leaving Chabelo’s funeral

Chabelo is bid a final farewell.

Aleks Syntek ran over a woman’s foot while leaving the funeral.

Her screams initially went unnoticed.

Aleks Syntek ran over woman’s foot. On March 25 the passing of Xavier López, better known as ‘Chabelo’ was announced. He died at 88 after suffering from medical complications of an abdominal issue. Many Mexican celebrities said goodbye to the comedian and TV host.

Chabelo’s body was taken to the García López de San Jerónimo funeral home in Mexico City where loved ones and close friends said their last goodbye to the unforgettable comedian. However, a tragedy occurred while they were watching over the remains of Xavier López.

Celebrities attended Chabelo’s funeral

The family and others who were present were focused on the pain that flooded their hearts after suffering the harsh loss of one of the greatest comedians and hosts on Hispanic television, so they didn’t notice the accident.

It has been reported that during Chabelo’s funeral, singer-songwriter Aleks Syntek ran over a woman’s foot. This occurred while the Duele el Amor singer was being targeted by the press as he left the funeral.