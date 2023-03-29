Aleks Syntek ran over a woman’s foot leaving Chabelo’s funeral
Chabelo is bid a final farewell. Aleks Syntek ran over a woman's foot while leaving the funeral. Her screams initially went unnoticed.
- Chabelo is bid a final farewell.
- Aleks Syntek ran over a woman’s foot while leaving the funeral.
- Her screams initially went unnoticed.
Aleks Syntek ran over woman’s foot. On March 25 the passing of Xavier López, better known as ‘Chabelo’ was announced. He died at 88 after suffering from medical complications of an abdominal issue. Many Mexican celebrities said goodbye to the comedian and TV host.
Chabelo’s body was taken to the García López de San Jerónimo funeral home in Mexico City where loved ones and close friends said their last goodbye to the unforgettable comedian. However, a tragedy occurred while they were watching over the remains of Xavier López.
Celebrities attended Chabelo’s funeral
The family and others who were present were focused on the pain that flooded their hearts after suffering the harsh loss of one of the greatest comedians and hosts on Hispanic television, so they didn’t notice the accident.
It has been reported that during Chabelo’s funeral, singer-songwriter Aleks Syntek ran over a woman’s foot. This occurred while the Duele el Amor singer was being targeted by the press as he left the funeral.
Aleks Syntek was one of the celebrities who came to say goodbye to Chabelo
The incident was recorded and immediately began to circulate on social media. A TikTok video of the moment Aleks Syntek ran over a woman’s foot went viral. The singer went to say goodbye to “the friend of all children” and as he was leaving, tragedy struck.
The press surrounded his car asking for a statement from Aleks about his favorite memories of Chabelo, according to journalist Carlos Alberto.
The singer’s emotional words for Xavier López
“I want to say goodbye to Chabelo with joy, with that smile that fills our lives with joy. He was a precious human being and how many of us grew up excited thinking about going to En Familia con Chabelo to compete with him,” said Aleks Syntek.
“A brilliant human being because he was also a very intelligent man, he knew how to cope with his incredible career in all these years. He broke records for having the longest and hardest working program. He did not stop,” he added. However, people noticed screams during the video.
Aleks Syntek ran over a woman’s foot while leaving the funeral
As he began to speak before the different cameras, a woman is heard screaming: “Oh! My foot, my foot, attention!” It turns out that the singer ran over a young woman’s foot without realizing.
The press immediately commented: “Go back, go back,” but in a matter of seconds the mishap was forgotten and they continued the interview with the singer. The reaction of internet users was immediate: “Does anyone know what happened to the one who yelled, ‘My foot’?”