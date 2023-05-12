Alejandra Guzmán posts a controversial photo of Silvia Pinal

Alejandra Guzmán sparked controversy on social media.

She shared a photo with her mother, Silvia Pinal.

Users were upset that Silvia Pinal looks unwell in the photo.

Alejandra Guzmán celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing a post with a photo of the woman who gave her life, renowned actress Silvia Pinal. However, it seems that some people were upset and accused her of showing her mother in a bad light.

The singer received several comments reprimanding her for the photo, saying she should have posted a more flattering picture of Silvia Pinal. Guzmán has not responded.

Alejandra Guzmán sparks controversy for Instagram post of Silvia Pinal

The “controversial” photo that Alejandra Guzmán shared on Instagram already has more than 50,000 likes in less than a day. In it, the singer is posing with her mother her brother, Luis Enrique Guzmán.

The singer and her brother are happy and smiling, as is Silvia Pinal who, at 91 years old, continues to enjoy life. The singer never imagined it would upset her followers.