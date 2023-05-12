Alejandra Guzmán posts a controversial photo of Silvia Pinal
Alejandra Guzmán celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing a post with a photo of the woman who gave her life, renowned actress Silvia Pinal. However, it seems that some people were upset and accused her of showing her mother in a bad light.
The singer received several comments reprimanding her for the photo, saying she should have posted a more flattering picture of Silvia Pinal. Guzmán has not responded.
The “controversial” photo that Alejandra Guzmán shared on Instagram already has more than 50,000 likes in less than a day. In it, the singer is posing with her mother her brother, Luis Enrique Guzmán.
The singer and her brother are happy and smiling, as is Silvia Pinal who, at 91 years old, continues to enjoy life. The singer never imagined it would upset her followers.
People leave negative comments on Alejandra Guzmán’s post
The post has already received more than 800 comments. Many followers were unhappy with Alejandra’s decision to share the photo where her mother’s age is apparent.
“A little respect to the diva Silvia Pinal, how dare you expose her like this even with one eye closed? Have some decency! It’s not natural or any of those ridiculous things, for God’s sake Alejandra,” wrote a follower in the comments.
Don’t people like her family?
The singer posted another family photo. In this one Guzmán is kissing her mother’s cheek as she wears a large ring. People also had a lot to say about this.
“I don’t like that son of yours and regarding Alejandra I admired her a lot as an artist and as a person, but since she defended her father and brother, of whom very ugly things are said, I doubt very much that she’s a good person too,” one person wrote.
Others defend Alejandra and Silvia
On the other hand, some people defended Alejandra Guzmán and the former host of Mujer, Casos de la Vida Real, Silvia Pinal.
“Why do they say ‘don’t expose her’? She’s proud of her mother and being Mrs. Silvia Pinal in her full old age, she looks beautiful, her body is no longer the same and we have nothing to be ashamed of.”