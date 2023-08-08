Alejandra Espinoza comes to the defense of Yahritza y su Esencia
Discover the controversy in Mexico surrounding Yahritza and her Essence as Alejandra Espinoza defends the famous youngsters.
- Yahritza y su Esencia has sparked controversy.
- They have made derogatory statements about Mexico.
- Alejandra Espinoza defends the group.
Yahritza y su Esencia continues to be a hot topic following their controversial statements about Mexico.
Past comments from the group have come to light and they have apologized for offending people.
Other celebrities have jumped to the group’s defense after they were attacked on social media.
Kenia Ontiveros stood up for the young artists and now Alejandra Espinoza joins in by sending a message to her followers.
Yahritza y su Esencia in Mexico
Yahritza y su Esencia, the group originally from Seattle, Washington, have become the target of Mexicans’ ire.
The three siblings paid a visit to Mexico City where they made some controversial statements.
The trio stated that they did not enjoy Mexican food and they preferred American food.
They also said that Mexico City tends to too noisy for their taste.
Reactions on social media
Following these statements, Mexicans have not given the group a break on social media.
They have taken to attacking the young musicians, saying their comments about Mexico are disrespectful.
After the constant attacks on Yahritza y su Esencia, the group apologized.
However, social media users aren’t buying it.
Coming to the group’s defense
Some people have been outspoken about criticizing them and send negative messages online.
Other celebrities have decided to stand up for the group, arguing that people are focusing too much on the negative.
Such was the case with singer Larry Hernández’s wife, Kenia Ontiveros, who did not hesitate to speak out.
The famous entrepreneur defended Yahritza y su Esencia in a livestream.
Kenia Ontiveros defends Yahritza y su Esencia
«People take everything bad about something, why don’t they focus on the good?» Ontiveros said when asked about what happened.
«Why don’t they let Yahritza like the food from wherever she wants?» she asked her viewers.
«Then they go, ‘Oh, she doesn’t like Mexico anymore,'» she complained during the stream, although her husband asked her to stop.
While Kenia Ontiveros gave her opinion on what happened, Larry asked her to stop talking about the issue.
Alejandra Espinoza defends the trio
However, Larry Hernández’s wife was not the only celebrity who to defend the young artists.
Alejandra Espinoza also didn’t hesitate to speak up about Yahritza y su Esencia.
She discussed the controversy surrounding the group on Facebook.
Alejandra Espinoza’s video about Yahritza y su Esencia was accompanied by the description: «Are you serious?»
Alejandra Espinoza defends Yahritza
Alejandra Espinoza expressed her annoyance at the attacks that Yahritza y su Esencia have faced in recent days.
«Seldom do people really say what they think, especially in this horrible industry,» said the TV presenter.
«Now we have to please everyone. ‘Yes, I loved it! I enjoyed it so much, how fabulous,'» the Mexican host complained.
«No. I am Mexican, but not everyone has to like Mexico!» she continued.
Alejandra Espinoza got mixed reactions
«They might not like it, what’s the problem? This world is so filtered… If they don’t like Mexican food, what’s the problem?» Espinoza continued.
«It overwhelms me how people make such a fuss about things,» she finally said about Mexicans’ reaction to the group.
Finally, some shared their views in the comments.
«Those who agree with you are your fans.» «Right now, you are mocking, it’s not likable,» some wrote on her post.
