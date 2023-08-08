Alejandra Espinoza comes to the defense of Yahritza y su Esencia

Yahritza y su Esencia has sparked controversy.

They have made derogatory statements about Mexico.

Alejandra Espinoza defends the group.

Yahritza y su Esencia continues to be a hot topic following their controversial statements about Mexico.

Past comments from the group have come to light and they have apologized for offending people.

Other celebrities have jumped to the group’s defense after they were attacked on social media.

Kenia Ontiveros stood up for the young artists and now Alejandra Espinoza joins in by sending a message to her followers.

Yahritza y su Esencia in Mexico

Yahritza y su Esencia, the group originally from Seattle, Washington, have become the target of Mexicans’ ire.

The three siblings paid a visit to Mexico City where they made some controversial statements.

The trio stated that they did not enjoy Mexican food and they preferred American food.

They also said that Mexico City tends to too noisy for their taste.