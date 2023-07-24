Alejandra Espinoza is criticized for «vulgar» Premios Juventud outfit.

One person commented: «It looks like toilet paper.»

Alejandra Espinoza appears at the Premios Juventud The 20th-anniversary of the Premios Juventud was held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the theme Exprésate a tu Manera. This awards gala, where fans choose the winners, was headlined by nine prominent nominees, including Bad Bunny, Becky G, Grupo Frontera, Maluma, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Shakira, and TINI, alongside other esteemed celebrities. The hosts were Alejandra Espinoza and singer Ángela Aguilar, who presented 15 new categories that «reflect the latest trends» in Latin music, delivered an outstanding event.

Host Alejandra Espinoza is criticized As with every ceremony, the excitement begins on the red carpet, where celebrities showcase their best outfits for the cameras. However, some artists faced criticism for their extravagant fashion choices at the event. Alejandra Espinoza, in particular, received harsh words on social media for her ensemble. The Mexican host wore a skimpy white outfit that showed off her toned abs and long legs.

Fans didn’t like Alejandra’s racy ensemble The presenter and former beauty queen faced comparisons to the princess from Frozen, and she also received plenty of criticism from her followers. Some commented: «Alejandra is pretty, but with that dress, she looks like the one from Frozen.» Others said, «She looks ordinary.» More critical comments followed: «You are very pretty, but what an ugly dress! It does not suit you.» «They were all poorly dressed, those who went in black in summer for an award called ‘youth’.» «I think the last name should be changed, instead of Espinoza, she should be ‘Tohueso’.» «The outfit is very ordinary, to be honest.»

«It looks like toilet paper» On her Instagram account, where she shared a video wearing the dress, Alejandra Espinoza faced even more harsh criticism. Some comments referred to her dress as «toilet paper entangled on her body,» and others opined: «I don’t like it very much.» and «I don’t like the top.» Unfortunately, some also made inappropriate remarks about her appearance: «You have to eat a lot of tacos.» «I don’t like it and she’s very thin.» «It looks like toilet paper stuck on your shoe.»