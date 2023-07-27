Alejandra Espinoza shares bikini pics and fans worry she’s too thin

Alejandra Espinoza shares vacation photos but fans are worried.

Some say the host is looking far too thin.

«Maybe it's time to consider a new nutritionist, girl.» Popular television presenter, Alejandra Espinoza, shared photos of her vacation with her family. Now fans are worried that she's lost too much weight.

Alejandra Espinoza shares bikini photos The renowned Mexican personality, Alejandra Espinoza, recently took a well-deserved vacation with her loved ones in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The television presenter delighted her followers by sharing the joyful moments of their getaway. In the gorgeous snapshots, Espinoza could be seen radiating happiness while striking poses in a tiny bikini. However, despite her evident joy, some of her followers expressed concern about her weight.

Fans worry that Alejandra Espinoza is too thin Recently, Alejandra Espinoza has been in the spotlight, particularly regarding her weight. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that comments about the famous Mexican’s figure emerged after she shared photographs of herself in a bikini. The beauty queen’s physical appearance has sparked concern among her fans, as she appears quite thin in the pictures of her vacation in Fajardo, following her appearance at the Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico.

A beach getaway In the photos shared by Alejandra Espinoza on her Instagram account, she appears happy and relaxed, enjoying her time on the Fajardo beach with her loved ones. While having fun in the water, the television presenter chose to wear a two-piece bathing suit. However, this highlighted her significant weight loss, raising concerns among her fans about her well-being and health.

Fans react to Alejandra’s bikini photos After Alejandra Espinoza shared the photos of herself wearing a tiny bikini on her Instagram account, users didn’t hesitate to express their concerns. «These photos are not setting a good example for the girls who look up to you, sending you positive energy for help.» «I’m worried about Ale’s extreme thinness in these photos, something doesn’t seem right.» «You look too thin.» «Maybe it’s time to consider a new nutritionist, girl.» «Ale, please take care and eat more,» are some of the comments left on her post.