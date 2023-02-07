Is Alejandra Capetillo’s boyfriend unattractive?

Biby Gaytán’s daughter showed off her boyfriend on social media.

Who is the influencer’s boyfriend?

Alejandra Capetillo Gaytán, 23, is the third daughter of the Capetillo-Gaytán family. She has three brothers and one sister. She is currently engaged to her boyfriend, who is of Lebanese origin, and the young man has recently been criticized for his looks.

The young daughter of the Mexican actors has not hesitating to show off her partner and how excited she is about her wedding. Although as always, internet users look for the negative and her boyfriend’s ethnicity has been criticized.

Alejandra’s engagement!

In the middle of last year, Ale traveled to Lebanon to meet her fiancé, Nader Shoueiry’s, family. They also attended a wedding there. This sparked rumors about the possibility that Biby Gaytán’s daughter will walk down the aisle soon.

Alejandra lives in Madrid where she studies Business Administration at IE University. She also works as a community manager for a brand. She took advantage of her stay there in 2022 to meet her political family.