People say Alejandra Captillo’s boyfriend is ‘ugly’
Is Alejandra Capetillo's boyfriend unattractive? Biby Gaytán's daughter showed off her boyfriend on social media. Who is the influencer's boyfriend?
Alejandra Capetillo Gaytán, 23, is the third daughter of the Capetillo-Gaytán family. She has three brothers and one sister. She is currently engaged to her boyfriend, who is of Lebanese origin, and the young man has recently been criticized for his looks.
The young daughter of the Mexican actors has not hesitating to show off her partner and how excited she is about her wedding. Although as always, internet users look for the negative and her boyfriend’s ethnicity has been criticized.
Alejandra’s engagement!
In the middle of last year, Ale traveled to Lebanon to meet her fiancé, Nader Shoueiry’s, family. They also attended a wedding there. This sparked rumors about the possibility that Biby Gaytán’s daughter will walk down the aisle soon.
Alejandra lives in Madrid where she studies Business Administration at IE University. She also works as a community manager for a brand. She took advantage of her stay there in 2022 to meet her political family.
Nader and Alejandra serenade Biby
A few weeks ago Alejandra Capetillo visited Mexico and although her Lebanese boyfriend, Nader was expected to accompany her, the young man stayed in Spain to the surprise of the couple’s fans, who were waiting for him to finally meet her famous in-laws.
Although Nader hasn’t met her parents in person, Alejandra Capetillo’s boyfriend made a nice gesture to his future mother-in-law, Biby Gaytán, who turned 51 on January 27. Nader posted a video with Alejandra, serenading her mother. They sang Happy Birthday in English and Arabic.
Alejandra shares her happiness with her boyfriend
“Oaxaca cheese has my heart (they told me it’s called quesillo but in my heart it stays like Oaxaca),” young Alejandra said in a video with her boyfriend that she shared on Instagram.
In it, she puts the palate of what is rumored to be her future husband to the test, because she had him try Mexican food, including an Oaxaca cheese quesadilla. He loved it but they were not spared from criticism.
Do people call Nader ‘ugly’?
“Oh Ale, so beautiful, you and him sucking your fingers and eating with your mouth open,” was one of the negative comments received by Alejandra Capetillo’s boyfriend. “You are very pretty but your boyfriend is not.” “The Lebanese have many wives Ale, you are going to allow it soon, you are from a very traditional family.” “You deserve someone better.”
Although some of her followers defended her love: “Why are there people so superficial? Ale looks happy and he too, that means they are sharing a great time!” “They are both beautiful and unique.” “Congratulations, God bless you.” “You will be the third wife.” “I think your boyfriend looks like Quico del Chavo from 8.” SEE VIDEO OF ALEJANDRA AND HER BOYFRIEND HERE