Alan Tacher was criticized for talking about Julián Figueroa’s death.

He attended his funeral.

Now he defends himself against his critics. Alan Tacher lashes out at his critics. The beloved Mexican presenter was one of the few people who were able to attend Julián Figueroa’s funeral. He spoke about it on Despierta América. However, after discussing the private affair at Maribel Guardia’s house, Tacher was not seen very favorably by internet users. He was criticized about talking about private family business. Alan Tacher lashes out against critics The Mexican presenter attended Julián Figueroa’s private funeral that took place at Maribel Guardia’s residence. He is a close friend of the actress and her husband. However, Tacher did something that turned out to be unpopular. After attending the private service, he talked about it on television.

Alan Tacher attended Julián Figueroa’s funeral On Despierta América he explained that he attended the funeral service at Maribel Guardia’s house and spent an hour and a half with the actress and her husband. “I arrived at Maribel’s house for which I thank Marco, Maribel who have opened the doors for me, I am shaking, it was a very difficult moment. I entered the house, I already knew, I find Marco, Maribel, Juliana, Marcelia.” Alan Tacher talked about how Maribel Guardia is doing. “We gave each other a huge hug, Maribel and I, we cried together for about a minute. A very affectionate hug. Between jokes and everything. She said to me, ‘How handsome you are,’ and told her, ‘Don’t tell me this right now.’ It was all like a whirlwind of emotions.”

Alan Tacher is criticized After people began accusing him of gossiping about the tragic event, he defended himself in a brief interview on Sale el Sol. “I haven’t said anything that Maribel hasn’t come out to say, one. Two, I have not said anything intimate or out of the ordinary. I was simply repeating the same words that Maribel said when she spoke, just like Imelda,” said Tacher.

Tacher also defends Julián’s widow The presenter wasn’t only defending himself from accusations that he took advantage of his friendship with Maribel Guardia to air details about her son’s funeral. He also came out in defense of Imelda Tuñón, who has been labeled ‘cold’ after her husband’s death. “She is super sad, she is devastated, she is in pieces (…) You don’t know how she will react,” he explained about Imelda Tuñón. “Everyone has their process,” said Tacher after Figueroa’s widow was harshly criticized after a brief farewell post about Julián. “It’s very unfair when they criticize like that.”