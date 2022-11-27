Adamari López’s daughter Alaïa charms viewers walking in heels (VIDEO)

Adamari López and Toni Costa’s daughter Alaïa confirmed suspicions in a video.

A photo session revealed Toni Costa’s daughter.

Alaïa walking in heels charmed everyone.

Alaïa, the daughter of Adamari López and Toni Costa is shaping up to be a great personality like her mother. She appeared in a recent Christmas photo shoot with the Hoy día host and, without a doubt, the little girl stole the spotlight in a video that charmed everyone who saw it.

The Telemundo host decided to celebrate the Christmas holidays with a photo session with her daughter Alaïa and now, the behind-the-scenes video showed many unforgettable and magical moments between the two. Although Adamari López shines, her little girl tells her, ‘Careful I’m on my way!’

Alaïa charmed her mother’s fans

Although her separation from Toni Costa has been one of the most painful things that Adamari López has had to experience, the truth is that she does not hesitate to let the negativity go with the love of her daughter Alaïa, who is her greatest pride and support. She makes it clear that if the girl wishes, she could be a model actress or whatever she wants.

However, could it be that behind all this it was shown that Alaïa is good for something specific? Wearing too-big red heels, Toni Costa’s daughter stunned everyone.