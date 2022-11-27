Adamari López’s daughter Alaïa charms viewers walking in heels (VIDEO)
Adamari López and Toni Costa's daughter Alaïa confirmed suspicions in a video. A photo session revealed Toni Costa's daughter.
Alaïa, the daughter of Adamari López and Toni Costa is shaping up to be a great personality like her mother. She appeared in a recent Christmas photo shoot with the Hoy día host and, without a doubt, the little girl stole the spotlight in a video that charmed everyone who saw it.
The Telemundo host decided to celebrate the Christmas holidays with a photo session with her daughter Alaïa and now, the behind-the-scenes video showed many unforgettable and magical moments between the two. Although Adamari López shines, her little girl tells her, ‘Careful I’m on my way!’
Alaïa charmed her mother’s fans
Although her separation from Toni Costa has been one of the most painful things that Adamari López has had to experience, the truth is that she does not hesitate to let the negativity go with the love of her daughter Alaïa, who is her greatest pride and support. She makes it clear that if the girl wishes, she could be a model actress or whatever she wants.
However, could it be that behind all this it was shown that Alaïa is good for something specific? Wearing too-big red heels, Toni Costa’s daughter stunned everyone.
Adamari López was completely overshadowed
The Univisión Famosos Instagram account, shared behind the scenes images from ‘Había una vez una foto’. They took advantage of the fact that the two celebrities were preparing for Christmas photos when a girl asked Alaïa to walk in red heels and, contrary to what everyone expected, the little girl decided to work it.
Shy, flirtatious? Alaïa is a girl full of love, charisma and a lot of personality and she made it quite clear confirming suspicions: She is ready to be more famous than Adamari López and make her way into modeling. Her walk was so professional, it’s clear she’s meant to be in front of the cameras.
Alaïa takes over the catwalk everyone loves it
With a flirty white patterned skirt and a beautiful red bow that matched her Christmas sweater, Alaïa put on red heels while a girl flattered her: “Hello, your heels are beautiful, they look amazing on you. Can I see you walk with them?” the woman is heard asking as the excited girl smiles and thanks her.
Immediately afterwards, like a true professional, Alaïa walks and, although the shoes are too big, it is obvious that she was born to take over the catwalks because her charisma stole everyone’s hearts while Adamari López was preparing for the photo session.
Will Adamari López let her daughter be a television star or an athlete?
Just a few days ago, Hola magazine reported that Adamari López and Toni Costa reunited again for their daughter Alaïa at a tennis match, because the little girl also likes sports. However, will the host of Hoy día allow her to decide to be an athlete?
The little girl is pampered in a great way that they recently bought her a $300 toy and it turned out to be a giant pony with wheels that you could ride on, according to People en Español. It seems that Alaïa’s parents give her everything she wants. SEE THE VIDEO OF ALAÏA WALKING IN HEELS HERE. Some images in this note come from this video and this video.