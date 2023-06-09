Al Rojo Vivo identifies the wrong man as a shooting suspect.

Jessica Carrillo apologizes for the terrible error.

A fatal shooting caused much confusion. Al Rojo Vivo identifies the wrong man as a shooting suspect. After a shooting last month in Texas, Al Rojo Vivo showed a photograph of a man they incorrectly identified as the perpetrator. The media seeks to provide first-hand information to audiences as quickly as possible, however, they are not exempt from making terrible errors. Host Jessica Carrillo recently had to apologize to viewers. Al Rojo Vivo identifies the wrong man as a shooting suspect When breaking news of a shooting, Al Rojo Vivo showed a photograph of a person whom they said was the perpetrator. However it turned out not to be the right man so they had to delete the footage from social media and Jessica Carrillo made a statement. Jessica Carrillo explained in detail what had happened and was forced to make a humiliating apology. Was Telemundo threatened with a lawsuit?

Jessica Carrillo is forced to apologize In a video Al Rojo Vivo shared on Instagram, Jessica Carrillo says: «We would like to correct an error in a report that we presented to you about the shooting at the mall in Allen, Texas. On May 7, we mistakenly used a mugshot of an individual who also bears the same name as the alleged shooter, but was not involved in the shooting, we are sorry for the mistake…» They also clarified the situation in the video’s description: «The previous video was removed because it included a mugshot of an individual with the same name as the suspect in the shooting at the shopping center Allen TX, who was not involved in this incident.»

People mock Al Rojo Vivo and say they want María Celeste back Comments mocking the Telemundo program and Jessica Carrillo did not wait: «Hmmm, mistakes like this in this media? It is to be distrusted in everything, wooow they could destroy that person’s life.» «Dismissed or sued.» «You can see the absence of the one who was for 18 years the director of the press department of Al Rojo Vivo, today red dead. They brought out the efficiency, the professionalism, the experience to put these pretty faces. Definitely, do yourself a favor, repeat the same thing you did with releasing the news, have dignity, liquidate those women and close that mess now.» «Incredible what inefficiency does.” “You can no longer trust.” Others supported Carrillo: «Mistakes happen but at least they correct it. Because I have seen that other news does not say anything.» «I love this new version of Al Rojo Vivo with Lourdes Stephen and Jessica Carrillo and I applaud you that you are the only media that apologized to the rest of the newscasts, it was worth it.»