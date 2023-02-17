Al Qaeda orders Prince Harry’s death for a surprising reason
Al Qaeda wants Prince Harry dead. He himself confessed the terrible truth in his memoir. Prince Harry said he killed 25 members of their organization.
- Al Qaeda wants Prince Harry dead.
- He himself confessed the terrible truth in his memoir.
- Prince Harry said he killed 25 members of their organization.
Without a doubt, Prince Harry is the most controversial royal these days. The son of King Charles III and Princess Diana recently dealt a blow to his family by publishing his memoir Spare.
Now, the terrorist group Al Qaeda, which carried out the devastating attack on the Twin Towers in New York in 2001, took a drastic measure by asking its followers for “the head” of Prince Harry, after he said he killed 25 people in Afghanistan between 2012 and 2013.
“I didn’t think of those 25 as people”
“It wasn’t a statistic that filled me with pride, but it didn’t leave me feeling ashamed either. When I found myself immersed in the heat and confusion of combat, I didn’t think of those as 25 people. They were chess pieces removed from the board; the bad people eliminated before they could kill the good people,” the Prince said, according to ABC.
This provoked the fury of the feared terrorist group, which called on its faithful to take ‘revenge’ against Prince Harry, whom they refer to as “Al Zanim”. Not only that, they also petitioned the royal family to “make it easier” for their macabre mission.
Al Qaeda asks the royal family for the unthinkable
Al Qaeda asked the British crown to reduce Prince Harry’s security so that “Islamic hands” can “take their retribution,” the terrorist group said.
In addition, the group founded by Osama Bin Laden, lashed out at the Western media, for not covering the death of the 25 Afghans, and “distracting” readers with the sordid details of Prince Harry’s love life.
Al Qaeda wants revenge for the 25 lives Prince Harry took
The terrorist group said that Harry’s revelations are “manifestations and reversals of the standard of the degenerate British miserable life, and the very complex royal education… a reflection of the reality of decadence,” according to ABC. “Prince Al-Zanim’s confession that he killed twenty-five Afghan Muslims in cold blood, and that they were only chess pieces in his eyes, reveals to us the amount of condescension, discrimination and love of crime…” say the extremists.
Prince Harry and his wife’s estrangement from the royal family is not a secret, but with the new threat, will there be any change in the royal’s behavior? Without a doubt, Al Qaeda is a group that everyone should beware of.