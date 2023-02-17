Al Qaeda orders Prince Harry’s death for a surprising reason

Al Qaeda wants Prince Harry dead.

He himself confessed the terrible truth in his memoir.

Prince Harry said he killed 25 members of their organization.

Without a doubt, Prince Harry is the most controversial royal these days. The son of King Charles III and Princess Diana recently dealt a blow to his family by publishing his memoir Spare.

Now, the terrorist group Al Qaeda, which carried out the devastating attack on the Twin Towers in New York in 2001, took a drastic measure by asking its followers for “the head” of Prince Harry, after he said he killed 25 people in Afghanistan between 2012 and 2013.

“I didn’t think of those 25 as people”

“It wasn’t a statistic that filled me with pride, but it didn’t leave me feeling ashamed either. When I found myself immersed in the heat and confusion of combat, I didn’t think of those as 25 people. They were chess pieces removed from the board; the bad people eliminated before they could kill the good people,” the Prince said, according to ABC.

This provoked the fury of the feared terrorist group, which called on its faithful to take ‘revenge’ against Prince Harry, whom they refer to as “Al Zanim”. Not only that, they also petitioned the royal family to “make it easier” for their macabre mission.