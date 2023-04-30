Adamari shares the photos of daughter Alaïa’s first communion.

Adamari López and Toni Costa gave exclusive access to People en Español.

Some say the little girl is overexposed. Alaïa’s first communion! Adamari López and Toni Costa share the details of their only daughter Alaïa Costa’s first communion. The little girl celebrated this milestone with her closest relatives. People en Español had exclusive access. Some internet users pointed out that the host’s daughter is overexposed on social media. For this reason, they had some harsh words for López and, of course, Spanish dancer Toni Costa. ALAÏA’S FIRST COMMUNION Alaïa Costa celebrated her first communion in the company of her parents Adamari López and Toni Costa. The Puerto Rican presenter and her ex-husband decided to share their happiness exclusively with People en Español. The first images of their little girl were shared on social media and in a moving interview. Adamari explained, “Since I was little, God has always had a very important place in my life. The Holy Spirit, which is what lives within us, has always manifested itself in me and that is what I have tried to pass on to Alaïa.”

What will happen to Toni Costa? Faced with rumors of a tense relationship with her ex,Toni Costa, Adamari López spoke about the situation and said that he will always be an important person in her life and therefore declared that harmony should always prevail between them, because they are a family. “Toni will always be an important person in our lives, in Alaïa’s and in mine, because he is her father and we need to have harmony to be able to care for her, raise her and move her forward,” Adamari López said in the exclusive interview with People. There were rumors that their relationship was hurt by Costa’s relationship with Evelyn Beltrán.

“We must be in harmony” Regarding co-parenting, Adamari López pointed out that Toni Costa is always aware of their little girl’s needs. Likewise, she pointed out that it is important for Alaïa to feel secure and have very high self-esteem. “That he is aware of her, that he takes her to school in the morning, that he plays with her, that she feels the security that her father is there, gives me enormous peace of mind because I know that we are raising her… who knows that although her parents are not together we are working together for her and that she can count on him at all times as well as on me,” she explained.

“I am grateful” Likewise, she spoke about her departure from Telemundo and said that she is at peace with the situation and above all, grateful for the opportunity she was given by the network. She said that the public has always been interested in watching Alaïa growing up, so they are constantly aware of what is happening in her life. “I am at peace, very grateful for all the opportunities that were given to me. It has been wonderful to be able to live these years in front of the public, that they continue to know me more and experience my pregnancy with Alaïa, the different moments that I have gone through in life,” Adamari López told People en Español.

“She has no privacy” But, it seems that the photographs of Alaïa’s first communion bothered some internet users who did not hesitate to declare that the girl does not have any privacy and her parents share too much about her on social media. They also criticized the use of filters. “This girl has no privacy and since she was born her parents expose her on social networks.” “Until when? Poor girl who is always exposed by her mother to gain fame.” “So much exposure for children, it’s not healthy.” “It’s too much!” “It doesn’t even look like her.” “Too much Photoshop, the girl is beautiful, she does not need it.”