Adamari López tells all on Hoy Día.

The host discussed her breakup with Toni Costa.

Did she accuse him of cheating? The new season of Hoy Día has been been very emotional with criticism of the new hosts as well as confessions that have sparked controversy one by one. On Friday it was finally Adamari López’s turn to sit down and talk about her personal life and her painful breakup with Toni Costa. The reasons Adamari López and Toni Costa broke up are not yet known publicly so only they know the whole story. However, in a recent broadcast of Hoy Día, the ex of the Spanish dancer may have said too much and perhaps implied that she was not going to allow him to disrespect her… Was he being unfaithful? It was Adamari López’s turn to confess on Hoy Día Adamari López was the only one who hadn’t done a segment about her personal life and, on this occasion, she left no room for speculation about what happened with Toni Costa, saying the relationship was toxic and both of them, as well as their daughter Alaïa, were suffering the consequences. There has been much speculation about whether Toni Costa cheated on her more than once and she forgave him. At the end when it was even rumored sure that the dancer had romantic relationships with several men, until he debuted his relationship with Evelyn Beltrán, ‘La Bichota’.

Was Toni Costa unfaithful? Adamari López said that she was not going to allow herself to set a bad example for her daughter Alaïa: “We could not continue, it was not healthy for me to continue in a relationship in which there was a pattern that kept repeating itself and that I could not allow. I could not set that example for my daughter and maybe he served the time he had to serve and gave me the greatest gift that is my daughter. We will continue to be a family because of my daughter…,” she began. And with all the integrity possible, making it clear that perhaps it was not her fault but Toni Costa’s behavior, the queen of Telemundo commented: “What happened is between the two of us, he knows the reason perfectly, I do too and it is important that we take our daughter forward and each one of us continue with life,” she said.

Adamari López acknowledged that Alaïa is quite mature and receives psychological help for the breakup But there is a very important situation that Adamari López addressed. Her daughter Alaïa still does not know why her parents broke up because the little girl has not asked her mother the direct question. However she warned: “I think that at first it was strong, no child wants to see her parents separated and Alaïa has shown a lot of maturity. We have been taking her to psychologists, talking and receiving help to the extent that her age allows it.” And she continued: “I do not lie to her, the day she asks me directly I will tell her, always speaking to her truthfully and she will understand it, we will always respect her decisions, her father, the family, everything so that she is healthy, is what we are focused on… I believe that none of these processes is easy, it has touched me twice and I ask God for wisdom to make correct decisions and not to hurt and learn to grow,”said the boricua.

Do they blame Toni Costa for everything? People immediately commented: “She lost a good man, he is not perfect, she is not perfect either!” “And Toni is better than never! She treated him as inferior…!!!“ “She does not want to make her life public, but if she lends herself to giving these statements to the media that are known to be show business.” More comments appeared: “Was it necessary to expose these issues publicly? That was the change in the format of that program, once more fun and digestible? No, it’s not right to repeat that story” “The guy must be bisexual and she can’t stand that “humiliation” he can be promiscuous bisexual and that for her is crazy.” “She didn’t lose a good man on the contrary he lost a great woman. Ada is not one of the women who lets herself be humiliated by anyone else when she is independent.” “Obviously she is not going to say the real reason that he is gay,” can be read. With information from Yahoo. SEE THE VIDEO OF ADAMARI LÓPEZ TALKING ABOUT TONI COSTA HERE