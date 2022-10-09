Good news for Hispanic entrepreneurs in the US.

Adamari López talks about Comcast RISE which will benefit hundreds of Hispanic businesses.

The Puerto Rican host talks about generous support of $10,000 for immigrants. Adamari López has earned the affection of many Hispanics, due to her charisma, her great professional work and because of how she connects with her public on social media. La Chaparrita de Oro has positioned herself at the top and since her breakup with Toni Costa we have seen great changes in the Puerto Rican host. Now the beloved host of Telemundo's Hoy Día gives an exclusive interview to MundoNow. And she has important information for Hispanic entrepreneurs in the US. Adamari López speaks exclusively with MundoNow This project is a collaboration with Comcast, which announced a new round of cities that will receive grants from the Comcast RISE investment fund. This is an additional $5 million destined to help hundreds of small businesses owned by minorities. Given this, Adamari López shares impressive news that will benefit hundreds of immigrants. Find out all the details that she revealed in the exclusive interview with MundoNow.

Adamari López shares an important announcement for Hispanic entrepreneurs In the interview that Adamari López gave to MundoNow she discussed the incredible plan they have for hundreds of Hispanic business owners. “I have come to pamper you with a very good advertisement that can help small businesses, minorities, women … it is an initiative that Comcast has with an investment fund called Comcast RISE and it can help many people grow their businesses. “What we are asking for is that our Hispanic community, our women, minorities benefit from this investment fund created by Comcast RISE. What it’s looking for is to give $10,000 to 100 small business owners who need this money and who can prove they have been with that established business for three years or more and have between one and 25 employees,” she added.

What do I have to do to apply for Comcast RISE? Later, she shared how to apply for the grant. "You can go to the website www.comcastrise.com and fill out an application that is not in Spanish, it's in English… But there is a video in Spanish that clearly explains how you can fill out the information. It is super easy and it's step-by-step and you have from October 3 to 16 to submit it." "Around the end of November they are going to let us know who will be granted the aid and in December they will grant it…. There are many women, small businesses, many indigenous people and immigrants who have found it very difficult to move their businesses forward after the pandemic and this wonderful initiative will help them have that little extra push."

Hispanic entrepreneurs could receive generous grants But that's not all, because Adamari revealed that there is more behind what Comcast has prepared. "In addition to that investment fund there is also a program where they seek to continue supporting these small businesses to find resources in marketing, in production and technology." Adamari López mentioned the five cities that will benefit from the Comcast program: "South Florida, Oakland, Seattle, there is Washington DC and Chicago, which are where many of our communities that can benefit and there are 100 people or companies that will be benefited in each of these cities."

Five US cities are eligible for the Comcast RISE grants Adamari confirms her commitment and, once again, wants to do her bit for Latino business owners who were affected by the pandemic. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund will award $5 million to small businesses created by Black, Native American, Hispanic, Asian American and women entrepreneurs. Since its inception in 2020, the program has given $21 million to support these groups. More than 9,500 small businesses have benefited from a variety of resources through Comcast’s RISE program. Adamari will be in charge of inaugurating this initiative, opening the doors to the media and sharing the details of the program.

The Hoy Día host will kick off this initiative This year, $5 million will be available in the Comcast RISE investment fund for minority and women owned businesses across the country, with $1 million going to 100 small businesses in South Florida and the other four participating cities, according to information provided exclusively in MundoNow. So remember that you have until October 16 to fill out the Comcast application in order to ask for support. We remind you that at the end of November it will be revealed who qualified for the grants and in December the cash will be delivered to the beneficiaries.