Adamari López shows off her figure in a festive swimsuit

Adamari López delights her followers.

The Puerto Rican host shows off her figure in a fun swimsuit.

Does she appear with a new boyfriend? Since Adamari López split from Toni Costa, she had a complete makeover. The former host of Hoy Día lost more than 60 pounds and every time she has the opportunity, she shows off her new figure. On her Instagram account, where Adamari López has more than eight and a half million followers, she shared a video where she can be seen enjoying her vacation in a beautiful locale, wearing a fun swimsuit. At 51 years old, the host continues to steal hearts. Adamari in a festive swimsuit! To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Adamari shared a video on Instagram where she is frolicking on the beach. “In the sea life is tastier,” Adamari captioned the post. “You deserve that and much more to be free of your time is priceless, we love you.” “That’s right! My queen, you deserve that and more. Enjoy with your loved ones and Alaita! Many blessings,” some of her followers left her those supportive comments.

Showing off her curves “Weekend with beach sun, sand and excellent company! How are you doing?” López shared her vacation again with a series of photographs where she appears with her beloved daughter Alaïa and some of her closest friends. In one of the photos that attracted the most attention, she is being hugged by Carlitos Pérez-Ruiz. Many people believed that it was her new boyfriend: “Is he your boyfriend, Ada? They look great at living life because sometimes it’s too short for us.” However, the two are just good friends.

Does Toni’s girlfriend drop hints for Ada? Among the comments is one that ensures that Toni Costa’s new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán, is very aware of Adamari’s posts because she “drops hints” according to what people who follow the television presenter have reported. “It seems that Evelyn sees your Instagram and is dropping hints. I don’t know when she’s going to understand that Tony is your ex and that it’s over that they respect each other as parents that woman is immature.” Another follower replied: “Immature those who comment stupid things and if you watch their videos it bothers them when we talk about the truth, which is why they blocks us.”

Adamari López is showered with compliments Adamari López’s fans always shower her with compliments and these posts from her vacation were no exception: “I loved the colors of your swimsuit and Alaïa look super in the pictures.” “You wanted to rest, beautiful, you deserve it. God bless you always.” “A very special greeting, my beautiful girl, we miss you very much.” “You are well, good little chaparrita.” “I am very happy to see you happy.”