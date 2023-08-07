Adamari López shares vacation photos and people say she looks old
Adamari López appears enjoying her vacation in Portugal, sharing smiles and her pink outfit, while criticism is immediate.
- Adamari López shares vacation photos on Instagram.
- She looks happy on her trip to Portugal.
- People say the former host looks old.
Adamari López shared photos of her vacation in Portugal where she looked very happy, never expecting criticism to rain down on her.
The presenter showed highlights of her trip on Instagram.
Her followers weren’t shy about sharing their opinions in the comments.
Some left some negative messages about how she looks old.
ADAMARI LÓPEZ ENJOYS A VACATION IN PORTUGAL
Adamari López often shares photos of the fun times she shares with her family.
After leaving Hoy Día, she has been making the most of life.
This time was no exception, as she shared videos and photos of her trip to Portugal.
Adamari looked like she was having a great time on her vacation.
SMILES AND A PINK ENSEMBLE IN PORTUGAL
Adamari was beaming while sporting a pink ensemble in some of the photos.
She also shared a few videos of herself enjoying her time as a tourist.
The former presenter posted breathtaking images of the landscape on Instagram.
However, the comments weren’t all positive.
OPINIONS WERE DIVIDED
After Adamari shared the images of her trip to Portugal, the comments poured in.
Her followers weren’t shy about sharing their opinions about the Hoy Día host’s appearance.
While some celebrated with her, others weren’t so kind.
Some even says she looks old without filters and professional lighting.
WHAT DID PEOPLE SAY?
«You can already see her age.» «You can already see her as an old woman,» were two of the negative comments.
Others pointed out that the star usually uses filters and on this occasion her real face could be seen.
«So you don’t believe everything you see on social media, this is her real face without the filters,» one person wrote.
These are just a few of the comments on her post.
