Adamari López shares vacation photos and people say she looks old

Adamari López shares vacation photos on Instagram.

She looks happy on her trip to Portugal.

People say the former host looks old.

Adamari López shared photos of her vacation in Portugal where she looked very happy, never expecting criticism to rain down on her.

The presenter showed highlights of her trip on Instagram.

Her followers weren’t shy about sharing their opinions in the comments.

Some left some negative messages about how she looks old.

ADAMARI LÓPEZ ENJOYS A VACATION IN PORTUGAL

Adamari López often shares photos of the fun times she shares with her family.

After leaving Hoy Día, she has been making the most of life.

This time was no exception, as she shared videos and photos of her trip to Portugal.

Adamari looked like she was having a great time on her vacation.