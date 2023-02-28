The gorgeous presenter makes an indecent proposal.

Adamari says: “Ask me for anything in bed.”

The Hoy Día host gets flirty! Outgoing Puerto Rican presenter and actress Adamari López is used to getting attention from her millions of fans on Instagram where she not only shows her best looks, but also makes people laugh. The charismatic host and mother has been quite blunt when it comes to her romantic relationships. She’s currently still single since breaking things off with her daughter’s father, Toni Costa. However, she has recently raised suspicions by appearing with another man. “Ask me for anything in bed” The beautiful 51-year-old Puerto Rican does not miss a trick. The Hoy Día host recently shared a video where she is seen with another man making a very interesting proposal. She’s wearing a beautiful green dress. As she looks in the mirror she says to the man: “Honey, tonight ask me for anything in bed, I’m going to be generous.”

From an indecent proposal to a joke! Carlitos responded to the sexy message: “Don’t snore!” The video caused internet users to laugh. They are used to seeing these bits from the gorgeous and charismatic Adamari López. And in case you were wondering, the man in the video is one of her best friends, Carlitos. A few days ago, Adamari said he is one of the most special people in her life and that they are simply friends, putting an end to the rumors of a relationship.

People say “they make a beautiful couple” However, many people who say that they would make a very nice couple: “They make a tremendous couple.” “I’m dying of laughter with you, they are unique.” “I no longer understand, are they a real couple or do they just make videos together?” “Are they friends with benefits?” The truth is that Carlitos and Adamari are the perfect dynamic duo and are great friends. In addition, in a recent Facebook live, Adamari López said that he is very special to her.

Adamari confirms suspicions about Carlitos “Today I want to talk to you and share with someone who is very special to me, someone I love very much, whom I admire, whom I respect, with whom I have lots of fun and with whom on many occasions you have asked me if he is my boyfriend, if we have a relationship, if there is something deep between the two of us. He is Carlitos,” said the popular presenter. Adamari said this because many rumors have arisen about them dating. However Carlitos is one of her best friends. “There is one thing that is romantic love, which is the one that unfortunately I cannot give her, but the love of a friend and the love of a person who loves her and wants to see her well will always be there and that is why she will never be there. alone,” Carlitos said.