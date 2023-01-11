Adamari López is not only queen of Telemundo, but also of dropping hints.

Did she send a message to Toni Costa’s girlfriend?

The Puerto Rican host had no mercy. Adamari López has become an ‘expert’ at sharing videos that contain clear messages for her detractors. Although she rarely names names, it’s not hard to figure out who she’s targeting. This time she had no mercy for Toni Costa’s girlfriend. The most recent video from the Hoy Día host perfectly shows her ability to cause controversy by dropping hints. Adamari has been criticized for her body in the past, now is she turning on Evelyn Beltrán, her ex’s girlfriend? Adamari López sent a not so subtle message Using an audio from an Instagram reel, and looking very elegant in her living room, Adamari López courted controversy by talking about criticism of a woman’s body … knowing that Evelyn Beltrán, her ex Toni Costa’s current girlfriend, has openly shared her penchant for cosmetic surgery. Although Adamari López could have been referring to past rumors that she had a gastric sleeve and that’s how she lost so much weight, achieving her dream body.

Was Toni Costa’s girlfriend humiliated? Adamari López was quite clear: “Look, why so much hate if the one with the ass… and the one with the great body is you? I don’t have anything… hey… ” we hear in the audio of the video the Hoy host shared with her more than 8 million followers on Instagram… And it worked. People immediately commented on whether she was referring to Toni Costa’s girlfriend and a debate began over whether Evelyn Beltrán would take it personally.

Did Adamari’s followers defend Toni Costa’s girlfriend? Quickly, the reactions appeared: “Because the fine one is you the one who has glamor and shines by itself.” “The body is made, class and elegance NO!!!!” “I do not think it is a hint for anyone, Ada has always said that she uploads content just because, without any intention, she obviously knows that we will think that it goes to Tony’s current partner, but I don’t think that Ada wastes her great time to throw stones.” “Because you have security and personality and not everyone has that.” More people commented: “Haha, because she knows that you have GLAMOR, something that she lacks.” “Hahahaha” “You don’t need to be plastic, mommy, you are perfect beauty.” “Adamari, you are a woman with class, don’t pay attention to ordinary people.”

Adamari López is praised by her followers Although Adamari López was the one who apparently made the decision to break up with Toni Costa, it still hurt that the dancer quickly found another woman. He mett Evelyn Beltrán in a Zumba class and they began dating. However, it is no secret that Evelyn drops hints for Adamari also. SEE THE VIDEO OF ADAMARI LÓPEZ