Adamari López remembers her father on Father’s Day (VIDEO)

Adamari López shares a surprising post on Instagram.

She remembers her father on Father’s Day.

The former Telemundo host receives affectionate and supportive comments.

Adamari López remembers her father on Father’s Day. La Chaparrita de Oro is a Hispanic personality with a loyal following. This is why her departure from Telemundo sparked controversy on social media. Despite this, Adamari López continues to be in constant communication with her followers.

The former Telemundo host is usually very active on her social media, as we can find the infinite reels that she shares with her more than 8 million followers on Instagram. On Father’s Day, Adamari remembered the man she has loved the most.

Adamari López is devastated after her father’s death

Father’s Day was celebrated on Sunday, June 18 so the Puerto Rican star shared an emotional and devastating message dedicated to her father Luis López, who unfortunately passed away on February 9, 2015. as a result of a heart attack.

On her official Instagram account, Adamari posted a heartbreaking message with several photos of her with her late father, most of them in black and white. Each image depicts one of the many happy experiences she had with her father Luis López.