Adamari López remembers her father on Father’s Day (VIDEO)
Adamari López remembers her father on Father's Day. La Chaparrita de Oro is a Hispanic personality with a loyal following.
Despite this, Adamari López continues to be in constant communication with her followers.
The former Telemundo host is usually very active on her social media, as we can find the infinite reels that she shares with her more than 8 million followers on Instagram. On Father’s Day, Adamari remembered the man she has loved the most.
Adamari López is devastated after her father’s death
Father’s Day was celebrated on Sunday, June 18 so the Puerto Rican star shared an emotional and devastating message dedicated to her father Luis López, who unfortunately passed away on February 9, 2015. as a result of a heart attack.
On her official Instagram account, Adamari posted a heartbreaking message with several photos of her with her late father, most of them in black and white. Each image depicts one of the many happy experiences she had with her father Luis López.
«Today Father’s Day is celebrated… Mine is in heaven, but at the same time he is always very close to me, he is in my heart. Papi was a great man, a hard worker, with him I always felt loved, I felt protected, cared for. He was a great example of honesty, he took great care of me, he was my guide,» Adamari wrote in the description.
«I remember that he took me to school in the morning and there, we created many memories that I will never forget, I miss him but at the same time I feel that he is always with me,» added the former Telemundo host.
Adamari’s fans react to her moving post
The description also reads: «Happy Father’s Day! Kisses to daddy who is in heaven.» Adamari López’s post immediately received numerous comments from her fans.
«Don Luis López, a man who gave himself to the people of Humacao. Helpful and humble.» «How beautiful that is why you foster the relationship with your daughter’s father.» «Don Luis was a great example for many and above all he was a great father and husband. Congratulations to heaven.” “Rest in Peace.” “Congratulations to your dad to in heaven.”