The Puerto Rican host received a romantic message.

Who told Adamari how much he loves her?

Adamari López did not attend Guaynaa and Lele Pons’ wedding alone. Adamari López receives the most romantic message. It is well known that the Puerto Rican host and actress is one of the most charismatic personalities on television, however, many also feel she has a huge heart. That’s why there are those who dedicate messages of love to the Puerto Rican actress. Toni Costa’s ex recently received perhaps one of the most loving messages about how much she means to someone… Who sent it? Adamari didn’t go to Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s wedding alone On Saturday, March 4, influencer Lele Pons married rapper Guaynaa in one of the most anticipated events of the year. The event was packed with famous artists, influencers, singers and other super famous personalities. Adamari Lopez could not miss the famous couple’s wedding and it’s more than clear that everyone had a great time because there are videos of the Hoy Día host dancing all night.

A video proves Adamari had a great time with her date Adamari was not alone at the party. Her date was none other than Carlitos, her great friend. She decided to bring her best friend and the person who has supported her the most. Carlitos posted a video on Instagram of the best moments from Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s wedding. We can see that he and Adamari never stopped dancing, along with the other guests.

Carlitos dedicates some beautiful words to Adamari But what caught the most attention were the nice words that Carlitos dedicated to Adamari. There is no doubt that she very important to him and he has great love for the Hoy Día host. “How much we enjoyed seeing the love in those around us last night during the wedding of @lelepons and @guaynaa… I am proud to walk by your side and be your plus one like that who will not leave you alone even on the highest slope… Did you like our looks?” wrote Carlitos.

What do people think? Of course, there are many people who still don’t know what is happening with Carlitos and Adamari, however, recently the Puerto Rican host did a Facebook live where she explained that they are only best friends and they support each other a lot. “What a beautiful friendship there is between them, true friends do exist, they looked very beautiful.” “I don’t know how Adamari looks more and more beautiful every time.” “How beautiful to know, that after someone leaves our lives, Daddy God rewards us with someone better!” “I hope they are dating, they make a good couple.” “I think this is the best couple, they’re a match,” said some users.