Adamari López shares a pregnant bikini photo (PHOTO)
Adamari López shares a pregnancy throwback .The presenter shared a series of photos on Instagram. She shared a a photo from when she was pregnant.
Adamari López is a constant presence on social media where she shares much of her day-to-day life. On this occasion she surprised everyone with photo of herself pregnant wearing a bikini. After sharing a series of photos that could be classified into different categories, she posted the pregnant one.
On her Instagram account where she shares various photos and videos from different times in her life, the presenter and actress surprised her followers with a special photo.
After starting an Instagram live with her followers, she began to take requests. Adamari López responded to a couple of messages from her followers with photographs.
Among the photographs she shared were some of her mother, of her outfit from Friday’s show and with her brother. Even Carlitos Pérez-Ruiz made an appearance in the photos which also included a pregnant Adamari.
One that grabbed people’s attention was one where she was wearing a bathing suit. But what was really impressive was that Adamari was very pregnant in the picture.
She was wearing a tiny black bikini, with the bra held up by ties around the neck and back and the bottoms had ties at the sides.
For the moment the host and actress is single and enjoying time with her only daughter Alaïa Costa. Through her Instagram account, we can see moments that she shares with her little girl, as well as other things she does.
Adamari often shares funny videos alone or even in with her good friend Carlitos Pérez-Ruiz, with whom her followers have not stopped pairing her, despite their insistence that they are just friends.