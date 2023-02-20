Adamari López shares a pregnant bikini photo (PHOTO)

Adamari López shares a pregnancy throwback.

The presenter shared a series of photos on Instagram.

She shared a a photo from when she was pregnant.

Adamari López is a constant presence on social media where she shares much of her day-to-day life. On this occasion she surprised everyone with photo of herself pregnant wearing a bikini. After sharing a series of photos that could be classified into different categories, she posted the pregnant one.

On her Instagram account where she shares various photos and videos from different times in her life, the presenter and actress surprised her followers with a special photo.

Adamari López shares a photo from her pregnancy

After starting an Instagram live with her followers, she began to take requests. Adamari López responded to a couple of messages from her followers with photographs.

Among the photographs she shared were some of her mother, of her outfit from Friday’s show and with her brother. Even Carlitos Pérez-Ruiz made an appearance in the photos which also included a pregnant Adamari.