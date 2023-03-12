Adamari López shared an Instagram video.

In it, she talks about heartbreak.

Her fans say she was inspired by Shakira.

Puerto Rican actress and television host Adamari López is in the eye of the hurricane once again. This time it’s because she shared a video on Instagram quoting a phrase about heartbreak and followers say she was inspired by Shakira.

In the comments section, several followers mentioned that Shakira’s new songs have been inspiring the television host.

Adamari López shares a video about heartbreak

Adamari López shared a video on Instagram. The video lasts about 10 seconds and, although it is short, it was long enough to generate plenty of comments.

The presenter said in the video: “Never regret behaving well with the wrong person, your actions speak of you, not of them.” Despite being brief, it was immediately criticized.