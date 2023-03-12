Adamari López posts a video about heartbreak that people say was inspired by Shakira
Adamari López shared an Instagram video. In it, she talks about heartbreak. Her fans say she was inspired by Shakira.
Puerto Rican actress and television host Adamari López is in the eye of the hurricane once again. This time it’s because she shared a video on Instagram quoting a phrase about heartbreak and followers say she was inspired by Shakira.
In the comments section, several followers mentioned that Shakira’s new songs have been inspiring the television host.
Adamari López shared a video on Instagram. The video lasts about 10 seconds and, although it is short, it was long enough to generate plenty of comments.
The presenter said in the video: “Never regret behaving well with the wrong person, your actions speak of you, not of them.” Despite being brief, it was immediately criticized.
Followers say that Shakira inspired Adamari’s video
Followers have already gotten used to Adamari sharing short clips where she quotes various sources. However, they said that this phrase is addressed to someone specific and it was inspired by Shakira’s songs.
One comment says: “It seems that Shakira’s songs have opened her wounds again, there are people like that, 20 years go by and it still hurts. But your moment has passed, turn the page, the spiteful feeling is not for you, I advise you with respect!”
Users say Adamari should move on
Many commented that Adamari is stuck in the past and that she should learn to turn move on and forget certain people.
Comments like: “Wow girl, get over it, keep living, don’t keep getting bitter, you’re talented but your emotional life leaves a lot to say, you have to get over things and turn the page, it’s time.”
People say Adamari was talking about an ex
Users continued to attack Adamari and several said she was talking about her ex Toni Costa and his new girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán.
Adamari’s post already has nearly 50,000 reactions. Although the phrase that the television host said may be very true, the reality is that it just caused her followers to criticize her.