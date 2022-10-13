AT LAST! Adamari opens up about dancer Martín Mitchel.

The Puerto Rican host confirms suspicions; is there a relationship between the two?

Find out more about the handsome dancer. Just a month ago, Adamari surprised her followers by posting a video where she's dancing bachata in a very romantic way, and almost kissing, a handsome young man. Immediately millions of fans began to wonder: "Is this her new lover?" Now, for the first time, the Puerto Rican favorite on Hispanic television opens up about her alleged relationship with Dominican dance instructor Martín Mitchel, with whom Adamari López has been seen with on more than one occasion. Is there romance with Martín Mitchel? In an exclusive interview with MamasLatinas, the actress and presenter of Hoy Día was asked about her supposed relationship with the handsome dancer, since the chemistry they both have was noticeable from the first video. In addition, they have been seen together more than once… "Martin is a very handsome…" the Spanish-speaking presenter began. She added that she will continue to share projects on Instagram with the stunning dancer, who also stole the hearts of hundreds of Adamari López fans.

Adamari López shares how she met him Adamari Lopez told MamasLatinas how they met. "I met him because the group with I do my Reels with introduced me to him. He has behaved very nicely. We met the day we made the first video, we had good chemistry to be able to do it," she said. The actress said that she will continue to make videos with the dancer Martín Mitchel. "There are other videos with him where we have fun. They are things to show the public in different areas and I think it has been very beneficial," said the also Puerto Rican actress.

How did this chemistry between the two come about? One day, beloved tv host posted a reel on Instagram that, to the surprise of many, showed her dancing very closely with a very attractive Latino. That was the first time we met Martín Mitchel, a popular dancer and influencer. Her fans immediately commented: "How cute and happy they look together, I love them." "I love the couple." "They have very good chemistry." "Adamari already deserves to find love again." "Is it your boyfriend? they would be a beautiful couple." (WATCH VIDEO).

Is she looking for love? Adamari López had a difficult breakup with Spanish dancer Toni Costa, who she was engaged to. However, after the birth of her daughter Alaia, things got quite complicated between the couple and they decided to go their separate ways. Now, a year and a half after the breakup, Toni has moved on and found love again with a Mexican model, while Adamari continues to focus on her career and on who she says is her priority, her 7-year-old daughter. Although Adamari has not said whether there is any romance with Martín Mitchel, her interview gives us a lot to think about. (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE INTERVIEW).