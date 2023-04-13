Adamari López was mentioned during Despierta América.

Her friend Francisca Lachapel remembered her visit to the White House.

They were invited to the Easter parties. Adamari López was mentioned on Univision’s Despierta América by her friend Francisca Lachapel. Will they work together? This happened during a visit that the Dominican hostess made to the White House for Easter. What was strange was that she mentioned Adamari, according to People en Español. It was odd because Adamari’s name had never come up before on a Univision show. Until a few days ago, she worked on Telemundo’s Hoy Día. FRANCISCA POSTED IT ON INSTAGRAM The host of Despierta América posted the following: “My family and I were invited to the iconic tradition of the annual Easter egg race at the White House. White House Easter Egg Roll 2023. A tradition that has been going on since 1878. How honored we are! In addition to the fact that I broadcast live for Despierta América from the White House… Surreal for me, what a thrill!” And then she added: “I feel so grateful to have the opportunity to accumulate special memories and live these once-in-a-lifetime experiences with my two favorite people in the world. Tomorrow I will tell you all about this wonderful day in Despierta América.”

WHAT DID FRANCISCA SAY ON THE SHOW? And as promised, she mentioned the former Telemundo host on air, something that’s unusual, which was why some people began to suggest that Adamari could possibly join the ranks of Univision after being fired from Telemundo. Francisca said the following: “Adamari López was there with her daughter. I didn’t see her, but Francesco and her did see each other, they greeted each other, she said hello to (my) baby. (I was) waiting to take a picture of her.” Could it be that they don’t see it as a bad thing that she’s no longer on Telemundo and could she be an option for Despierta América?

WHAT DID PEOPLE SAY TO FRANCISCA LACHAPEL ABOUT HER FAMILY? People on Instagram were quick to criticize the family’s hair: “Well-groomed extensions, as well as putting on false eyelashes. Even the husband already has his little earring in his ear, what is that? Excuse me, but some extensions would be better, we already know your hair.” “Francisca, you could wear your hair in a different way and put on a wig because the truth is that that haircut with that afro doesn’t suit you at all.” Others commented: “I’m very sorry @francisca, but with that hair style you look twice as old as your husband, put extensions on at least for some events, sorry, my honest opinion is without offense, it’s just my thinking.” “Very cute, but well, a little cream to comb the child’s hair wouldn’t be a bad idea. Those curls can look very cute.”

PEOPLE DEFEND HER HAIR Some more people defended her: “Wow, how disrespectful people are. If she wants to leave her hair, that’s her life. The boy’s hair looks beautiful. For God’s sake stop criticizing that girl so much. Beauty doesn’t go in the hair, it goes inside. And she’s a feisty and beautiful woman. Blessings Francisca.” “Beautiful family, blessings.” “Francisca putting our RD on high, congratulations and blessings.” “It’s a shame how the world is with so little empathy, how do we ask for respect if we don’t have it among ourselves, everyone is happy as they are and no one should rule in the life of others, Francisca is happy with a family that many would like.” “You deserve it Francisca, for your great charisma and hard work. Blessings.”