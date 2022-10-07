Is Adamari López leaving Hoy Día?

It is rumored that she is appearing on a new Telemundo program.

Toni Costa could be on at the same show as his ex, Adamari. The Puerto Rican host has positioned herself at the top of her profession after Telemundo opened the doors of their company to take her out of her comfort zone of appearing on melodramas. Now there are rumors about her departure from Hoy Día. A few days ago Adamari López shared a video on Facebook where she proudly showed the award that Telemundo gave her for having worked for a decade with the Hispanic television network as presenter on the popular program, Hoy Día. We took the opportunity to find out about her work on the popular morning show. Is Adamari López leaving Hoy Día? After some changes were announced at Telemundo, many rumors began to circulate around the beloved host of Hoy Día, as it’s being said she could be losing her job at the network. After the rumors, the Chaparrita de Oro clarified that she will continue working at Telemundo, although it has recently been announced that Adamari would be premiering a new project with the network. Could she leave Hoy Día? We’ve got all the details. Filed Under: Adamari López new program

Adamari López will appear on a new Telemundo program Adamari López has already been working for Telemundo for a decade, appearing on the network’s morning show. Still, that doesn’t stop her the charismatic host from participating in prime time specials. Apart from enjoying her work on Hoy Día, we have watched her succeed on Así se baila and in her most recent appearance on Top Chef VIP, where she was one of the guests on the last challenges of the cooking show. Now it has been announced that the Puerto Rican host will appear on another Telemundo prime time program. Filed Under: Adamari López new program

The Hoy Día host will appear on Telemundo’s prime time show ¿Qué Dicen los Famosos? During the October 5 broadcast of Hoy Día, Mexican host and actor Rodrigo Vidal was broke the news about Adamari López’s appearance on the Sunday show ¿Qué Dicen los Famosos? Telemundo’s main show in which two teams of celebrities face each other in order to win money for a charity. “Suddenly there are going to be some great guests like the lady (referring to Adamari López)”, Rodrigo Vidal pointed out. Later, the Puerto Rican host confirmed that she had already recorded her first appearance in which she had a lot of fun and confirmed that it is a totally familiar and very fun show. Filed Under: Adamari López new program

Toni Costa will also appear on ¿Qué Dicen los Famosos? "I went, I had a lot of fun and I'm not going to tell you what happened, but the show was very good," said the Chaparrita de Oro about Telemundo's stellar program. According to the images that have been shown on Hoy Día, a reunion between Luis 'Potro' Caballero, Laura Bozzo, Natalia Alcocer and Daniella Navarro, all former contestants on La Casa de los Famosos 2, could be seen. Former Top Chef VIP contestants such as Mauricio Islas, Aida Cuevas and the winner of the cooking reality show Lambda García also appeared. As if that were not enough, it is said that Toni Costa would also be appearing on the program and his appearance can be seen on Sunday, October 9 at 7 pm Eastern time. Adamari López will be on the show soon. Filed Under: Adamari López new program