Adamari López has a broken heart.

The Puerto Rican host sends a surprising message on a special day.

The host misses her mother every day. Adamari López is ending 2022 with hopes to remain on morning show, Hoy Día. Her time as a host has been rewarding. However, on November 23 she shocked everyone with a very unexpected message on Instagram about terrible grief she carries with her. The Puerto Rican host has said on several occasions that she would have loved her daughter Alaïa to live with her grandparents who, unfortunately passed away a few years ago. So, on Adamari López’s mother’s birthday, she decided to send a message to heaven. Adamari López sent a message to heaven According to Mundo Celebridade, November 23 is the mother of the Hoy Día host’s birthday. She died of cancer 10 years ago in December 2012. However, the memory of Mrs. Vidalina Torres is something that Adamari López always carries and she takes advantage of every opportunity to honor her. A few months ago, Toni Costa’s ex posted a video telling her daughter Alaïa how her life would be with her grandparents in it. It was very sad because she always wished to give them a granddaughter but she struggled to get pregnant. By the time she did, her parents were no longer alive.

Loving words from the host This year has been a hard one and full of ups and downs for Adamari López. According to Yahoo, a few months ago, she dedicated a touching Mother’s Day post to her mother about the difficulty of setting the best example for Alaïa. Now, she does the same, remembering that it would be Mrs. Vidalina’s birthday: “HappyBday to heaven beautiful mommy. I miss your endless affection, your caresses and advice. I celebrate you today and every day for everything you taught me, for all the beauty you left in my heart, for your joy and desire to live, because with your example you taught me everything I am and encouraged me to be even better,” she began.

Adamari López misses her mother every day and this is how she shows it The Puerto Rican’s touching post ended like this: “I love you forever and I keep you in mind every day of my life.” She made it clear that she intends to honor her mother’s memory forever. Her friends and Instagram followers left supportive comments. “As happy as the daughter!! Blessings Vidalina to heaven!! Amen.” “Happy with elegance and good vocabulary that was in our school Happy Bday to heaven.” “Your girl Alaia is identical to her beautiful grandmother.” “ Wow how much Alaia looks like her grandmother. Congratulations to heaven.” “Love for loved ones, not even death ends it. I’m sure we learn to love them more.”

Adamari’s mother also battled cancer According to People en Español, Adamari López’s mother was 75 years old when she lost her battle with cancer and today she would be 85. Many people continued to send messages of support to Adamari. “How nice what you write to your beautiful mommy, all of us who have lost our mother remember her every day.” “Please don’t make me cry, I also long to just hear her voice, how I miss her. God bless you and give you the strength to continue being a warrior.” “Rest in peace your mom. Although she is gone, mothers never forget.” “What a special day, memories that are kept in the heart,” read more comments from people who follow Adamari López. Some images in this article come from this video and this video.