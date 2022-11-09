Adamari López made a funny video but viewers notice a strange detail (VIDEO)

Adamari López has an embarrassing moment caught on video.

The Puerto Rican host’s Instagram reels are very popular.

Adamari’s intimate moment with actor Fernando Colunga.

It is no surprise that our beloved Adamari López is one of the most popular stars on MundoNOW due to the great affection her fans feel for her. She is also one of the most popular stars on Hispanic television.

According to El Universal Adamari is one of the most beloved hosts on television and her various romances with celebrities are always fascinating. In addition to all that, she is also a very popular influencer with millions of followers on Instagram who can’t get enough of her funny posts.

Adamari López collaborated with a popular TikToker

The Hoy Día presenter, shares small reels daily. She is almost always accompanied by other famous personalities from social media. On this occasion, she shared a video with the TikTok comedian, Sensillocons, whose real name is Edgard.

In the video, Adamari is enjoying a very pleasant moment with the comedian, as he is lying with his head in her lap. It becomes awkward when he turns to see the host but notices that she looks very different than usual. Filed Under: Adamari López funny video