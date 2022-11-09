Adamari López made a funny video but viewers notice a strange detail (VIDEO)
Adamari López has an embarrassing moment caught on video. Adamari's intimate moment with actor Fernando Colunga.
- Adamari López has an embarrassing moment caught on video.
- The Puerto Rican host’s Instagram reels are very popular.
- Adamari’s intimate moment with actor Fernando Colunga.
It is no surprise that our beloved Adamari López is one of the most popular stars on MundoNOW due to the great affection her fans feel for her. She is also one of the most popular stars on Hispanic television.
According to El Universal Adamari is one of the most beloved hosts on television and her various romances with celebrities are always fascinating. In addition to all that, she is also a very popular influencer with millions of followers on Instagram who can’t get enough of her funny posts.
Adamari López collaborated with a popular TikToker
The Hoy Día presenter, shares small reels daily. She is almost always accompanied by other famous personalities from social media. On this occasion, she shared a video with the TikTok comedian, Sensillocons, whose real name is Edgard.
In the video, Adamari is enjoying a very pleasant moment with the comedian, as he is lying with his head in her lap. It becomes awkward when he turns to see the host but notices that she looks very different than usual. Filed Under: Adamari López funny video
The strange detail in Adamari’s video!
The surprising reaction of the famous TikTok comedian made viewers laugh along with him because tAdamari López looked so funny. In fact, you could even say she looked weird.
And that’s not all, because many people noticed that the host of Telemundo’s Hoy Día, had something odd in her nose. They commented the following: “The snot of Ada!!!” “That’s why I shave my nose.” “I even saw snot.” “Adamari’s nose hairs are the only thing I saw,”some users said. (SEE THE FUNNY VIDEO HERE) Filed Under: Adamari López funny video
Adamari López has a great sense of humor
The objective of the video was clearly to make the Puerto Rican host’s fans laugh and it was successful. Adamari’s sense of humor has been evidenced in various videos that she has shared, which have amused her audience. Recently Adamari surprised everyone by talking about Luis Fonsi, saying she was grateful to him for the support he offered after she battled cancer, according to Milenio.
In addition to making great comedy, the Puerto Rican host recently interviewed Mexican actor Fernando Colunga for a new show that’s about to premiere. Adamari López did not miss the opportunity to flirt with the handsome actor. Filed Under: Adamari López funny video
Did she flirt with Fernando Colunga?
While the conversation flowed smoothly and they talked about the actor’s new project on Netflix, Adamari did not miss the opportunity to compliment the Soy Tu Dueña star about how good he looks at 56 years old.