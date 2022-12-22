Adamari López shows her luxurious mansion.

The Puerto Rican host revealed that her daughter Alaïa still sleeps with her.

She didn’t mind showing off her residence? Adamari López has built her luxurious home that she has earned through a lot of effort and dedication, so it is not surprising that the main host of Hoy Día enjoys showing it off… but did people notice something strange? In her most recent video on Instagram, Toni Costa’s ex showed her evening routine, from planning her activities for the next day, to turning off the lights in each room of her mansion, removing her makeup, putting on her pajamas and getting into bed with Alaïa. Adamari López showed off her evening routine In the description of the Instagram video, which is just a few minutes long, the Telemundo presenter wrote: “Reflection, planning, organization, pamper myself and rest! Five essential words that summarize the last minutes of each of my days. Thank you @ww for teaching me to think about myself first. #wwambassador,” in a clear allusion to the brand that she is an ambassador for. However, people were disturbed that, at seven years old, Adamari López’s daughter, the beautiful Alaïa, still sleeps next to her mother in her bed — an issue that may have had something to do with her breakup with Tony Costa according to what the dancer said on La Casa de los Famosos 2.

The Telemundo host’s tasteful decor The video begins with Adamari López in her spacious kitchen, preparing Alaïa’s lunch. She writes a note with a special dedication for the following day and then turns out the lights. You can see Adamari López has good taste, since her house seems like a museum with white walls, a marble floor, matching furniture and her beautiful Christmas tree that was lit while she did her nightly routine.

Adamari López still lets her daughter Alaïa sleep with her To finish her day, Adamari López put on her pajamas, did her skin care routine and let her daughter Alaïa lie down with her to read her a story. It is clear that she still sleeps with her, if not on the same bed, in her room because you can see a detail that may have caused problems with her ex. When Toni Costa was on La Casa de los Famosos 2, he even commented to several of his co-stars that Alaïa had been an important issue that he and Adamari disagreed over., referring to the fact that the girl still slept in the room with them.

Adamari López and her luxurious mansion Faced with the surprising video, people brought up Toni Costa and one person commented: “According to Toni, they broke up because they slept with Alaïa… if she continues like this, she will never find a husband,” but others quickly replied: “Because that was his excuse for doing his misdeeds, but don’t worry, don’t worry, he’s already with the type of woman he likes!!” Another person said: “Ada is obsessive with her daughter.” But there were those who applauded her routine: “Ada I admire how detailed, practical and organized you are. An example, especially for your daughter.” “I am a fan of Adamari López and she really is a super but super beautiful woman.” “ADA take care and pamper your princess, your daughter will always be by your side if you feel good, sleep with your daughter.” “Everything is beautiful, but too possessive over the daughter, loving and caring for them is normal, but in excess?” “At your daughter’s age, she should already sleep in her own bed to promote independence and security.” SEE THE VIDEO OF ADAMARI LÓPEZ WITH HER DAUGHTER