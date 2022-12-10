Adamari López is harshly criticized for a controversial interview (VIDEO)

Adamari López premiered the new season of Hoy Día.

People were not happy.

El Chapo was invited by the host and went to do a controversial interview. Telemundo and Hoy Día producers are capable of anything and Adamari López showed that she will do anything for ratings. However, that could be a double-edged sword because people were shocked when she dared to appear alongside El Chapo . The new season of Hoy Día started on Monday, December 5 with new hosts and Adamari López in front of all of them. She decided to take on her role as a reporter to offer the public what they want. Her first interview was none other than El Chapo. Adamari López does the impossible to raise ratings Many people confused the popular singer El Chapo de Sinaloa with the infamous jailed cartel leader El Chapo Guzmán. However the interview caused controversy among people who did not believe that they have finally sent Adamari López on location to do her job. Is it now going to be normal to see Adamari López interviewing different personalities on location? On top of a yacht, sitting very close to El Chapo de Sinaloa, Toni Costa’s ex was quite happy and content with the famous singer who pampered her and gave her kisses.

El Chapo was interviewed by the host of Hoy Día Wearing jean shorts, a low-cut orange blouse and coquettish makeup, Adamari López invited Hoy Día’s audience to the show’s new season: “Hello, my beautiful people of Hoy Día, here I am with Chapo from Sinaloa and he has a new song… I love you, you’ll see it here, don’t miss it,” the Puerto Rican laughs in the video. El Chapo from Sinaloa hugs the Puerto Rican very close and tells her: “I am proud to be with this beauty,” while giving her a kiss. She laughed but did people dislike this situation? The comments say so….

People tell Adamari López that this is not right People’s comments were negative: “I used to watch the program with Chiquibaby and Adamari, but now with the World Cup I went to Univisión and I love the programs they have…and adorable Francisca… I’m sorry but I can’t stand the lady who did the 12 corazones program… I don’t even remember the name… on Telemundo you see a program and you’ve already seen them all.” More people commented: “He found one of his size.” “Adamari is the worst presenter, the lady is not for host, she is very bad.” “That woman is fed up now she feels like a singer.” “I don’t like it with the new hosts,” more people said.

El Chapo de Sinaloa flirts with Adamari? On board the yacht, the interview for which Adamari López was criticized had several interesting moments. One of them was when the regional Mexican singer got Toni Costa’s ex to sing his new song Alma de Rey and joked with her about whether she could enter another musical genre: “You can enter the regional Mexican, I’m not sure about reggaeton,” they laughed, according to People en Español. A few days ago, several outlets including TVnotas and El Heraldo de México, reported how Toni Costa’s ex reacted to the dismissal of Chiquibaby and Quique Usales from Hoy Día. She thanked Telemundo for keepoing her and for trusting her to give more life to the morning show at the premiere of its new season. SEE THE VIDEO OF ADAMARI LÓPEZ WITH EL CHAPO DE SINALOA HERE